U.S. military helicopter crash-lands in Okinawa, no injuries

Investigators work at the scene where a U.S. military helicopter made a crash-landing on a small islet in Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday night.

A U.S. military helicopter with four crew members aboard made a crash-landing Saturday afternoon on a small islet in Okinawa, local authorities said, the latest in a series of U.S. military accidents in the prefecture.

No injuries resulted from the emergency landing of the UH-1 helicopter belonging to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma around 4 p.m. on a sandy beach on Uruma city's Ikei Island, according to police. The helicopter was also not demolished.

According to the Okinawa Defense Bureau, a unit of the Defense Ministry, the helicopter landed due to a warning light in the cockpit and the U.S. military has told the Japanese government the aircraft opted for a "preventive landing" to avoid an accident.

A local resident said there is a house some 100 meters from the crash site.

The incident is likely to refuel public anxiety about the huge presence of the U.S. military in the southern Japan prefecture. Last month, a window of a U.S. chopper fell on school grounds in the city of Ginowan hosting the Futenma base, triggering strong protests.

Also on Ikei Island on Jan. 20 last year, an AH-1 attack helicopter based at Futenma made an emergency landing on a farm path.

"It's outrageous," Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga told reporters.

Okinawa Deputy Gov. Moritake Tomikawa also said, "I'm speechless. The frequency (of incidents) is too often. It cannot be helped but to think there's a systemic problem within the U.S. military."

Speaking to reporters in the Maldives, Foreign Minister Taro Kono said he will urge the U.S. side to prevent such an accident from happening again. "I want the United States to take heed" in safe operations of the aircrafts, Kono said.

Masanori Tamaki, 61, said he saw the chopper shortly before it crash-landed. "I felt it was dangerous because the helicopter was losing altitude and heading toward the coast with a rattling noise."

"The U.S. military always prioritizes military operations and neglects the anxieties of local residents," said Tamaki, head of a local residents' association.

Ikei Island, located some 30 kilometers northeast of the prefectural capital Naha is connected to the Okinawa main island by a bridge.

