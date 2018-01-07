U.S. military helicopter crash-lands in Okinawa, no injuries

A U.S. military helicopter with four crew members aboard made a crash-landing Saturday afternoon on a small islet in Okinawa, local authorities said, the latest in a series of U.S. military accidents in the prefecture.
No injuries resulted from the emergency landing of the UH-1 helicopter belonging to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma around 4 p.m. on a sandy beach on Uruma city's Ikei Island, according to police. The helicopter was also not demolished.
According to the Okinawa Defense Bureau, a unit of the Defense Ministry, the helicopter landed due to a warning light in the cockpit and the U.S. military has told the Japanese government the aircraft opted for a "preventive landing" to avoid an accident.
A local resident said there is a house some 100 meters from the crash site.
The incident is likely to refuel public anxiety about the huge presence of the U.S. military in the southern Japan prefecture. Last month, a window of a U.S. chopper fell on school grounds in the city of Ginowan hosting the Futenma base, triggering strong protests.
Also on Ikei Island on Jan. 20 last year, an AH-1 attack helicopter based at Futenma made an emergency landing on a farm path.
"It's outrageous," Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga told reporters.
Okinawa Deputy Gov. Moritake Tomikawa also said, "I'm speechless. The frequency (of incidents) is too often. It cannot be helped but to think there's a systemic problem within the U.S. military."
Speaking to reporters in the Maldives, Foreign Minister Taro Kono said he will urge the U.S. side to prevent such an accident from happening again. "I want the United States to take heed" in safe operations of the aircrafts, Kono said.
Masanori Tamaki, 61, said he saw the chopper shortly before it crash-landed. "I felt it was dangerous because the helicopter was losing altitude and heading toward the coast with a rattling noise."
"The U.S. military always prioritizes military operations and neglects the anxieties of local residents," said Tamaki, head of a local residents' association.
Ikei Island, located some 30 kilometers northeast of the prefectural capital Naha is connected to the Okinawa main island by a bridge.© KYODO
gogogo
A preventive landing is NOT a crash!
Daniel Naumoff
You can try to boost your nationalistic feelings with whatever excuses, it does not change the truth that the vehicle lost its normal functioning and ultimately made contact with the ground in a way it is not supposed to. Crashed.
WA4TKG
“CRASH LANDED”: yet the aircraft appears completely undamaged and intact.
My father did exactly this in New Jersey 40 years ago in the middle of a grocery store parking lot for the SAME exact reason, a Transmission Warning Light.
The aircraft DIDN’T “Crash Land”.
Tom Webb
Stupid reporter doesn't know the difference between a crash landing and emergency landing!! Slanted reporting by biased Japanese media trying to blame the US military for all the Okinawa problems.
OssanAmerica
While I agree with others that a more correct term would be "Emergency Landing" or "Forced Landing" or "Hard Landing", unfortunately it appears that the term "Crash Landing" as used by the general civilian population refers to an unscheduled and sudden emergency landing with or without any damage to the aircraft or property, or injury to pilots/crew or other persons. I say unfortunate because the term obviously suggests something other than a controlled precautionary landing simply adding to the local media fever.
Burning Bush
It's time to interview local mothers in the area to ask if they feel their children are safe.
RealCDN
Such things happen from time-to-time. The most important thing is that no one was hurt/killed. Sensationalizing this 'forced landing' diminishes the credibility of those whining the loudest.
Bungle
It's probably a good thing that the locals weren't allowed to bring their wrecking ball.
zones2surf
There are widespread reports of issues in the U.S. military with the flight readiness and maintenance of military aircraft and helicopters. Not to mention issues with basic training, including the issues leading to the two incidents involving Navy ships last year.
I think the Deputy Governor has a legitimate point here. How many incidents have there been involving aircraft / helicopters around Okinawa in the last few months? One can reasonably wonder whether there may, indeed, be a systemic issue here.
sf2k
Inflammatory story. Clearly it succeeded in making its emergency landing and was not a crash. They just want to see the Okinawa governor flip out
Schopenhauer
Media is inciting Anti-U.S. Forces and Anti-Japan sentiment in Okinawa.
Speed
So which is it? A crash landing or an emergency landing? They're not the same thing. Can't the reporting be better than this?
Yubaru
I know that, you know that, anyone with half a brain knows this too!
BUT media, politicians, anti-military protesters do not, and no they will not give the benefit of the doubt to the pilot for PREVENTING a possible crash landing, because the aforementioned people don't have the courage to admit that this pilot may have prevented something more serious from happening.
Have to admit though, I can not recall a time in over 30 years here that there have been so many incidents, involving aircraft, in such a sort time period.
Yubaru
Are you kidding? Really? Better reporting?
In reality it was a preventative landing, and credit to the pilot for doing it in a area that would cause no damage or injuries.
Schopenhauer
From its historical background, U.S. Forces on Okinawa has been treating Okinawans as aboriginal local citizens of second class and flying their military aircrafts freely over the sky of Okinawa. It is a disgrace thing of the entire Japan.
japan4life
Even a blind person can see that Okinawa is too small of an island to have all of these Military Facilities on it. Okinawa is 70 miles long and an average of 7 miles wide but yet has 13 large U.S. Military Bases on it plus several JSDF Bases and missile sites. Name me another 70 mile long 7 mile wide area in the world that has so many Military Bases on it.
13 U.S. Military Bases on Okinawa but only 8 U.S. Military Bases in all of Mainland Japan but yet it is the people of Okinawa who are always called whiners and complainers and not doing enough to support the U.S. Japan Security Treaty.
Okinawa has Kadena Air Base which is the largest and most active Air Base in the Far East ( 2 runways) and then there is Naha Air Base where the JSDF share a runway (another runway is under construction) and taxiways with Naha Commercial Airport. Kadena Air Base and Naha Air Base are more than enough for the small island of Okinawa. The U.S. Marines do not need their own MCAS on Okinawa, put all Marine Corps Aircraft at MCAS Iwakuni. Relocating MCAS Futenma to Henoko is not the answer, you are only relocating the danger from one area of Okinawa to another.
The best solution for Okinawa is to remove all of the Marines from Okinawa and keep Kadena Air Base for the Air Force, White Beach for the Navy, Torii Station and Fort Buckner for the Army and those bases along with the JSDF Bases and Missile Sites on Okinawa is more than enough for the small island of Okinawa and its people to bear in support of the defense of Japan.
CrazyJoe
Crash landing is the landing of an aircraft in an emergency, either in an inappropriate place or under dangerous circumstances. (Wiktionary)
Schopenhauer
Mainland Japanese government and its people put all the unpleasant, disagreeable, humiliating, disgusting, unwelcome, odious things as a defeated country to Okinawa.
sensei258
Matt
Ok, most agree that this story is not exactly objective.
Referring to the helocopter as 'not demolished' makes it sound like a building rather than an aircraft.
Also, Tomikawa says he's speechless and then continues to speak about it, also, 'outrageous' sounds like somesone saying 'I've told you a million times...' I was expecting an 'umbelievable' to occur in his comment.
'The frequency (of incidents) is too often', come on! Frequency is too 'high' not 'often'.
And it is, actually, we hear far too much about the US accidednts, incidents and other related stories. You can't argue that it continues to show the US forces in a bad light.
The English grammar needs serious attention in this article.
Goodlucktoyou
Again and again.
Schopenhauer
Stand up Okinawans. You have been treated very badly by U.S. Forces and by the Japanese government. Japanese people do not care about you leaving all the dangerous roles and humiliations as a defeated country on you. Mainland Japanese are enjoying peaceful life without nuisances caused by the presences of a foreign bases near to them. It is all indebted to you.