Another U.S. military chopper makes emergency landing near Okinawa hotel

A U.S. military helicopter with two crew members aboard made an emergency landing in Okinawa Prefecture, local police said Monday, just two days after a similar incident in the southern Japanese island prefecture.
No one was believed to be injured after the helicopter landed at a waste disposal site, about 250 meters away from a hotel in the village of Yomitan.
The U.S. military said the AH-1 attack helicopter belonging to U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in the prefecture made a precautionary landing, according to the police. The Marine Corps said it will have the helicopter return to the air base as soon as possible after fixing the problem.
The latest incident is likely to further increase public anxiety about the huge presence of the U.S. military in Okinawa which hosts the bulk of U.S. military bases in Japan.
The prefecture has seen a series of accidents and mishaps involving U.S. military aircraft, leaving local residents concerned about their safety.
"There will be more incidents unless we remove U.S. military bases" from Okinawa, Kazumi Nakasone, a 67-year-old local resident living near the scene, said.
The police corrected the number of crew members aboard to two from the initially announced four.
The incident follows a similar emergency landing by a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1 helicopter, belonging to the same base, on a beach on Ikei Island, a small islet in Okinawa, on Saturday.
Also on Ikei Island, an AH-1 attack helicopter based at Futenma made an emergency landing on a farm path last year, while a window of a U.S. chopper fell on school grounds in the city of Ginowan hosting the Futenma base last month.
"We've seen too many incidents. It's natural that people in Okinawa are worried about safety," Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera said, adding the government will urge the U.S. military to ensure prevention of a recurrence of incidents. A senior prefectural official said Okinawa will urge the U.S. military and the Japanese government to ground both AH-1 and UH-1 choppers until causes of the incidents are known.
Lt Gen. Lawrence Nicholson, the top commander of U.S. military forces in Okinawa, offered an apology for the recent incidents to Okinawa Deputy Gov Moritake Tomikawa on the phone, according to an Okinawa prefectural official.© KYODO
WA4TKG
O.K.; I’m all for the military in Okinawa, but this is getting ridiculous. Is everyone asleep at the wrench over at Futenma?
Yubaru
Sorry, but with the spate of incidents occurring here recently a telephone call just doesn't cut it General! You need to get your self down to the Kencho and make a formal and heartfelt apology.
Grounding everything for a couple of weeks would help too!
domtoidi
I’’m all against the military in Okinawa, but this is getting ridiculous . . .
Vernon Watts
According to the FAA there were 105 fatal civilian helicopter crashes last year. Flying and maintaining choppers is much more difficult than fixed-wing aircraft.
Jimizo
What does an Okinawan weather forecast sound like these days? Today will be mostly fine with a chance of scattered helicopter showers?
What's going on here?
zones2surf
They need to suspend all flight operations immediately, bring in an inspection team from the U.S., and do an exhaustive review of all aspects of flight operations, with a particular focus on maintenance / servicing. As the Deputy Governor said a few days ago, this is beginning to feel like a systemic issue.
Schopenhauer
Is it America who want to keep their military in Okinawa or is it Japan asking them to stay in Okinawa? Probably the former since they do not withdraw from Okinawa despite their unpopularity. Many bombers flew to Vietnam from Kadena Air Base and to the middle east later.
Yubaru
You ever wonder why they don't withdraw?
bones
So no credit given to the pilots for landing the choppers safely?
Matt
Not again?
And Trump is unconnected to this US problem, so far as we know.
Sheesh!!!
kwatt
It is very understandable why any military plane flying over town is against the law in USA. They even can't fly over American residents in Okinawa bases.
gelendestrasse
kwatt, please cite a reference? I know of no restrictions on military planes in the US so long as they follow the typical flight rules, and I'm a pilot. There are places I can't go as a civilian but nowhere the military can't go.
kwatt
gelendestrasse
If there is a some kinda military mission, they of course can fly anywhere, however no mission or for just daily drill they can't fly over town/resident area in America. Never seen military planes flying over towns for military drills.
Ex_Res
The fact that the landing was precautionary would suggest that the USA military stationed in Okinawa take safety very seriously.
OssanAmerica
Thumbs up to the pilots for a safe emergency landing, and thumbs down to the Futenma maintenance crew. Agree a higher level team needs to be brought in from stateside for a complete investigation and review of all maintenance procedures and protocols. Looks to me like some heads should roll.
Tommy Jones
Agreed with the praise for the pilot. Not certain I agree with the condemnation of the maintenance crews. Tensions in this area have been soaring for many months, which requires stepped up training, which puts more stress on the birds and crews.
nandakandamanda
What goes up must come down, and helicopters even more so.
The Osprey was probably designed to be a next-gen hybrid VTOL/STOL and mitigate some of the older heli fleet problems, but that has had an even more unpopular press in Japan. The F35 can use very short runways but is not a troop carrier. Looks like there is a still a gap to be filled, for a craft that can do everything for everyone, and quietly at the same time, an aircraft that is as yet science fiction, an enduring challenge for young engineers.
In the meantime the whole Okinawa crew need to get together in the sweat lodge.
OssanAmerica
Let a stateside investigative team make that determination. If the birds and maintenance crews can't handle the stress we need to know about it yesterday.
DaDude
