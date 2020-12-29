Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. military in Japan begins first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations

3 Comments
TOKYO

The United States military has begun its first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations in Japan, prioritising frontline medical workers.

Inoculations began on Monday at the Yokota Air Base, Lt Stuart Thrift confirmed to Reuters. U.S. Forces Japan last week took delivery of just under 8,000 doses, a military spokesman said during a FaceBook Live event on Tuesday.

The U.S. government and its partners will distribute 4.67 million doses of Pfizer Inc vaccine and that of Moderna Inc, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said last week.

I wish us Americans could go to the embassy for inoculations. I would even pay for it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Now the Americans can go around shouting: -This IS a PENnnnn!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It could be arranged for American citizens getting their jabs at a base once they have finished with the military.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

