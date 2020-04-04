Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

U.S. Embassy sounds alarm on coronavirus in Japan

TOKYO

The U.S. government on Friday sounded the alarm about the surge in coronavirus cases in Japan.

The warning from the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo to American citizens on Friday singled out Japan's lack of widespread testing so far and gave a sobering assessment of the potential strain on the health care system in a widespread outbreak.

"The Japanese Government's decision to not test broadly makes it difficult to accurately assess the COVID-19 prevalence rate," the Embassy said on its website, referring to the illness caused by the virus.

"While we have confidence in Japan's health care system today, we believe a significant increase in COVID-19 cases makes it difficult to predict how the system will be functioning in the coming weeks."

If U.S. citizens wanted to return to the United States from Japan they should do so now, or risk remaining abroad for an"indefinite period", it said.

Shame the US doesn't practice what it preaches.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Shame the US doesn't practice what it preaches.

It most certainly does. The U.S. has been the most transparent of all nations regarding information and testing.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

I think the U.S. is doing a pretty good job overall considering how big the country is and how many people want to do there own thing there. I think they came up with the phrase "social distance"

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Pot calling the kettle black.

Should create quite a conundrum here for the Yanks and others that love to bash on all things Japan.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

The U.S. has been the most transparent of all nations regarding information and testing.

Is Trump your speech writer?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

@Strangerland

Is Trump your speech writer?

The US has been very transparent. Maybe you should try listening to speeches other than Trump speeches or reading articles that are about things other than Trump. After every single Trump speech, senators, CDC, and local governments and science officials have consistently had to go and issue separate speeches that contained the correct information outside of what Trump keeps saying.

@oldman_13

Pot calling the kettle black.

Part of the reason the US cases exploded is because they suddenly allowed anyone to get tested and at no cost. New York was the first state to issue mass no cost testing. So everyone rushed the medical system to get tested.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

It most certainly does. The U.S. has been the most transparent of all nations regarding information and testing.

Riiiiiight. And how do you explain why U.S. Navy Captain Brett Crozier got fired?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Should create quite a conundrum here for the Yanks and others that love to bash on all things Japan.

You could literally say this about every nationally. There are people who enjoy living in Japan and there are others who constantly bash it. Please don't paint us all with the same brush.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why would anyone want to leave Japan just to go back to the states at a time like this?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It continues to fascinate me how people simply make up 'facts' when a simple online search refutes these 'facts.' One figures that with the internet and easily available information, people would be more diligent about what they post online. Sadly, the reverse has been true.

The United States leads in coronavirus cases but has been reactive, a huge mess of contradictory information from various political figures and public agencies. During the early days when coronavirus cases started popping up in America, officials were hardly transparent, and in fact did what they could to keep a veil of secrecy on crucial information that citizens could have used to better protect themselves.

Like I said, the pot calling the kettle black.

The United States leads in coronavirus cases, but not pandemic response

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/04/united-states-leads-coronavirus-cases-not-pandemic-response#

How Much Should the Public Know about Who has the Coronavirus?

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/28/us/coronavirus-data-privacy.html

 When the first case of the coronavirus in Silicon Valley was discovered in late January, health officials were faced with a barrage of questions: What city did the patient live in? Whom had he come in contact with? Which health clinic had he visited before he knew he was infected?

Dr. Sara Cody, the chief health officer for Santa Clara County, which has a population of two million across 15 cities, declined to give details.

“I can’t give the city,” she said, adding “we are not going to be giving out information about where he sought health care.”

As the coronavirus spreads across the United States the limited disclosure of data by officials would seem to be a footnote to the suffering and economic disruptions that the disease is causing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

