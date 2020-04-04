U.S. Embassy sounds alarm on coronavirus in Japan

The U.S. government on Friday sounded the alarm about the surge in coronavirus cases in Japan.

The warning from the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo to American citizens on Friday singled out Japan's lack of widespread testing so far and gave a sobering assessment of the potential strain on the health care system in a widespread outbreak.

"The Japanese Government's decision to not test broadly makes it difficult to accurately assess the COVID-19 prevalence rate," the Embassy said on its website, referring to the illness caused by the virus.

"While we have confidence in Japan's health care system today, we believe a significant increase in COVID-19 cases makes it difficult to predict how the system will be functioning in the coming weeks."

If U.S. citizens wanted to return to the United States from Japan they should do so now, or risk remaining abroad for an"indefinite period", it said.

