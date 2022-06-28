Newsletter Signup Register / Login
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen at the G7 summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Photo: AP pool
national

Britain to lift import restriction on food products from Fukushima

0 Comments
MUNICH

Britain on Wednesday will lift import restrictions on some Japanese food products imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday during his meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"I'm delighted that tomorrow, finally, we are able to have Fukushima-origin products all over the shops in the UK," Johnson said at the outset of the meeting on the fringes of a Group of Seven leaders' summit in southern Germany.

Farm products including mushrooms from Fukushima, Miyagi and seven other prefectures had been subject to Britain's import restrictions, with these items needing proof of having passed a check for radioactive materials, according to the Japanese government.

Such certificates were also required for farm products harvested or processed in Yamagata, Ibaraki, Gunma, Niigata, Yamanashi, Nagano and Shizuoka prefectures.

Kishida expressed his appreciation for the British decision, coming after his visit to Britain in May when the leaders discussed the issue. The British government had promised to remove the restrictions by the end of June.

Some countries and regions, such as China, Russia, South Korea, Indonesia and Taiwan, still impose import restrictions, according to the Japanese government.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Exploring Kurashiki: Charm and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunny Blooms: Discovering Japan’s Summertime Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Hiyashi Chuka

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Quick Guide: Know And Understand Food Allergies In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo