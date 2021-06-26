Universal Studios Japan in Osaka reopens on weekends for first time in 2 months

Universal Studios Japan in Osaka reopened on Saturday, its first weekend restart of business since its closure on April 25 due to a coronavirus state of emergency.

The theme park reopened on weekdays from June 1 but had remained closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

USJ has capped the number of weekend visitors to the park at 5,000 per day (the same as weekdays) and installed acrylic partitions between guest tables at restaurants in the park. It is also asking visitors to leave the park at separate times to avoid concentrations of people.

In Chiba Prefecture, Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea have already reopened but with shorter hours, according to operator Oriental Land Co. The two parks are open on weekdays and weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until July 11 since Chiba remains under a quasi-state of emergency.

The number of visitors is capped at 5,000 per day.

