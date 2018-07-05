University professor tweets sexual harassment is his hobby

A male professor at Kagawa University in Takamatsu City, Kagawa Prefecture, has caused a controversy after he posted on Twitter that his “hobby” was sexual harassment. The tweet went viral on the internet, resulting in a public apology by the university’s president on Tuesday.

According to the university, on July 2, an outside source contacted the faculty via email and asked whether they were aware of what one of their male professors was tweeting, Fuji TV reported. The school then approached the professor -- who teaches economics but whose name has not been publicly revealed -- and asked him about the tweets. He confirmed that he did post some in April, in which he said sexual harassment felt good and that it was his hobby. He also tweeted that he like touching women’s bodies.

Kagawa University President Yoshiyuki Kakehi apologized on behalf of the educational institution, saying “the content was inappropriate and truly regrettable.”

Kagawa University’s public relation office has announced it will further investigate the contents and take appropriate disciplinary measures against the professor who joined the university in 2003.

© Japan Today