One of the university professor's tweets
national

University professor tweets sexual harassment is his hobby

KAGAWA

A male professor at Kagawa University in Takamatsu City, Kagawa Prefecture, has caused a controversy after he posted on Twitter that his “hobby” was sexual harassment. The tweet went viral on the internet, resulting in a public apology by the university’s president on Tuesday.

According to the university, on July 2, an outside source contacted the faculty via email and asked whether they were aware of what one of their male professors was tweeting, Fuji TV reported. The school then approached the professor -- who teaches economics but whose name has not been publicly revealed -- and asked him about the tweets. He confirmed that he did post some in April, in which he said sexual harassment felt good and that it was his hobby. He also tweeted that he like touching women’s bodies.

Kagawa University President Yoshiyuki Kakehi apologized on behalf of the educational institution, saying “the content was inappropriate and truly regrettable.”

Kagawa University’s public relation office has announced it will further investigate the contents and take appropriate disciplinary measures against the professor who joined the university in 2003.

Hopefully he will be waving an orange wand in the parking lot soon...

To be fair to that guy, here's what he said:

However, as the amount of discussion on severe sexual harassment increases on (my?) timeline, (I) start wanting to say "My hobby is sexual harassment. Doesn't it feel good?"

(After all,) saying is not the same as doing it, and some statements of "I don't sex harass" can be taken like my above statement - meaningless.

@Kazuaki Shimazaki

Thanks for adding this detail, which seems kinda important. I don't know why this article didn't include it. It's still not the smartest thing to tweet, but it puts it into a different context.

"Kagawa University’s public relation office has announced it will further investigate the contents and take appropriate disciplinary measures against the professor who joined the university in 2003."

Yeah, I can see that resulting in nothing pretty quick. Certainly won't result in a firing or even anything besides the apology, except maybe the university will still allow sexual harassment but ban Tweeting so as making it less easy to be caught. They certainly seem more embarrassed about being in the spotlight than upset about the content.

