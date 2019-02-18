Video of Ootoya restaurant employee exposing himself posted online

The restaurant chain Ootoya Holdings has apologized after a video showing one of its employees, wearing a mask and naked from the waist down, was posted online.

The video footage depicted the employee wearing an extraterrestrial mask while naked from the waist down and fooling around with a metal tray that was covering his private parts, Fuji TV reported. He then moves the tray away to expose himself.

According to Ootoya, the Japanese restaurant chain received an email at around 6 p.m. on Feb 16 about the indecent after someone saw it online. The following day, an investigation revealed that the individual in the video was, in fact, an Ootoya employee.

On Sunday, the restaurant posted an apology on its website stating, “We will work hard to prevent a recurrence of such acts in order to restore the public’s trust.”

The video is the latest in a series of incidents involving restaurant and convenience store employees acting inappropriately. Last week, a video posted online showed an employee of convenience store 7-Eleven spitting something into a pot of oden, while a FamilyMart employee was filmed licking items and putting them into bags on the shelf.

