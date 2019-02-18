Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Video of Ootoya restaurant employee exposing himself posted online

16 Comments
TOKYO

The restaurant chain Ootoya Holdings has apologized after a video showing one of its employees, wearing a mask and naked from the waist down, was posted online.

The video footage depicted the employee wearing an extraterrestrial mask while naked from the waist down and fooling around with a metal tray that was covering his private parts, Fuji TV reported. He then moves the tray away to expose himself.

According to Ootoya, the Japanese restaurant chain received an email at around 6 p.m. on Feb 16 about the indecent after someone saw it online. The following day, an investigation revealed that the individual in the video was, in fact, an Ootoya employee.

On Sunday, the restaurant posted an apology on its website stating, “We will work hard to prevent a recurrence of such acts in order to restore the public’s trust.”

The video is the latest in a series of incidents involving restaurant and convenience store employees acting inappropriately. Last week, a video posted online showed an employee of convenience store 7-Eleven spitting something into a pot of oden, while a FamilyMart employee was filmed licking items and putting them into bags on the shelf.

Creepy...  fire his naked ass!

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

I can only assume these Darwin-award winners thing any recognition is good recognition.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Sexual predator exposed.

Who knows what other kinds of nasty things he's done (or will do).

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

It seems that dead end jobs attract dead end staff.

I try to avoid these places anyway.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

From now on, I’m not going to eat oden at convenience stores. You never know what’s in it.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

But hey, this kind of 'entertainment' may be an expanding benefit that will be passed on to we consumers depending on foreign low-skilled human capital stuck in low paid jobs with a 5 year 'career' plan.

Good times ahead ;-)

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Never try oden before... it's not like it taste bad, but c'mon... how long these things stay in that water, i see some don't even have a cover on top of it

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Sexual predator exposed.

Not typically, predators aren't into exhibitionism, it blows their cover.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

You get who you pay for. Hope he didn't disgrace himself with a tiny manhood.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I never knew Ootoya had weiners.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

If I worked for ¥750 an hour, sometimes, maybe, I would just like to do something crazy. My university end of tests, in my country, about 30 students went skinny dipping in a central fountain. Back in the day...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If Japanese variety shows are anything to go by, covering your private parts while cavorting around is considered the highest form of art.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

That's worrying.

It seems that dead end jobs attract dead end staff.

That's biased. Plenty of high flying corporate bosses and elitists have been caught being up to no good as well.

People have to make a living and they can't all be suits and ties. This guy was an idiot but it's not representative of everyone who works in jobs some people seem to think are beneath them,

2 ( +2 / -0 )

If you expose it, you lose it. That is the law.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Last week, a video posted online showed an employee of convenience store 7-Eleven spitting something into a pot of oden, while a FamilyMart employee was filmed licking items and putting them into bags on the shelf.

I prefer the naked dancing baito to one of these 2...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

By analyzing the photo carefully it seems that this man is impotent, because the masked position showing his chinchin is still downward, given the excitement he had.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I guess he picked the wrong baito, he belongs in some other industry xD...

anyway this is kinda creepy...videos like these should be buried in the deep web xP

0 ( +0 / -0 )

