WWII Zero fighter takes to the skies over Japan

Salvaged from the Papua New Guinean jungle, a restored World War II Japanese Zero fighter has taken to the skies over the land that gave birth to the once-feared warplane.
The aircraft -- emblazoned with tell-tale rising sun symbols -- is one of just a few airworthy Zero fighters left in the world, nearly eight decades after they struck fear into the hearts of Allied pilots.
The plane flew near Tokyo this month, watched by businessman and aviation buff Masahide Ishizuka who bought the plane for 350 million yen in 2008.
The badly damaged aircraft was originally found in the 1970s in dense jungle where it had crashed decades earlier. It later ended up in the United States -- Japan's chief World War II adversary.
Developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Zero planes took part in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, while "kamikaze" suicide pilots crashed them into U.S. ships in the later stages of the war.
"Since it was born in Japan 75 years ago, this baby has been travelling around the world," Ishizuka told AFP after the recent flight. "I wanted to bring it back to its home country and keep it flying in the sky."
There are believed to be just four airworthy Zero fighters in the world today -- more than 10,000 were made in all.
Kazuaki Yanagida, the first Japanese pilot to fly the plane, got a feeling for the wartime conditions in its cramped cockpit.
"Sitting here, I felt as if the souls of dead pilots are looking over me," he said.
Despite its fearsome reputation, Yanagida and the jet's owner said they don't want the restored fighter to stir controversy.
"The sin doesn't rest with the Zero -- it was the people who fought each other," Yanagida said.© 2017 AFP
Tony Alexander
sweet!
sf2k
This isn't right. You can't remove the stain of war from it. Anymore than if he opened a concentration camp too, because it wasn't the camp's fault either.
WWII really has to come to an end.
pacint
sf2k.
Tell that to other countries who still fly wwii planes and even perform mock battles. You know who those are.
sensei258
Correction, the sin rests with those whose ambition, greed, and dreams of conquest began a war that cost countless lives.
Harry_Gatto
It is not a jet.
Alfie Noakes
This is a business run by Mr. Ishizuka, who used to make top-quality sheepskin coats in New Zealand.
https://www.zero-sen.jp/
For ¥60,000 you can become a support club member. T shirts are ¥2,000 and there's a charming selection of pin badges and stickers.
lucabrasi
Or maybe the sin rests with those who saw the potential rise of a nation whose population weren't of European stock, and so adopted policies to thwart that rise, which allowed militarism to flourish, and led to inevitable conflict.
Damn the people. The important thing was to preserve the racial hierarchy.
GW
This is a perfect example of Japan's whitewashing. I have zero( haha get it!) problem with flying this plane around, but PLEASE stop the whitewashing & admit your history Japan, THEN you can toss out these little quotes!
sensei258
On the money GW! I don't care how many downs you get
Cricky
Yes it was a fearsome plane when the war began, that being the invasion of China, latter Pearl Harbour and Singapore. Was soon obsolete and as the article states 10,000 built only 4 remain. Certainly not a survivable aircraft. But if it's all you have to feel good about, good luck to you.
Toasted Heretic
Visited a museum near Kagoshima some years ago, it had old aircraft there and was full of pictures and letters from the young men (some aged 17) before their final flights. Very moving and one had to admire their bravery, doing what they thought was the right thing.
A testament to the futility of war and in no way a glorification.
More the rulers and generals, I'd say.
clamenza
Toasted Heretic - the museum you visited was devoted to the Kamikaze pilots. And it totally misrepresents the reality; Young pilots had no choice in the matter. Cowardly officers put a paper in front of them to draw either an "0" accepting the mission or a "X" declining the mission. Those who declined suicide were thrust into constant combat missions sure to end in death at that stage in the war.
Those young pilots (16-18 years old) right out of training did not fly their planes at US warships shouting their devotion to the emperor. Most had to be held up in tears by ground crew just to get into the aircraft.
Once in the air, they were actually escorted by other pilots to make sure they didn't abandon the mission.
A disgusting footnote to Japans shameful war
lomae
No different from a restored gun or any other weapon from the war in my opinion. It's a nice looking airplane.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Was this not a copy of Howard Hughes H1? Either way a darn fine plane.
OssanAmerica
Indeed the zero was an amazing fighter in the opening years of WWII. Pretty much outmaneuvered and outclassed anything we had at the time. But the US aircraft industry quickly turned to building planes like flying tanks, superior in every way. Still, back in 1941 that a non-White country could create and build such aircraft blew our racially superior minds. In WWII Mitsubishi Zeros were dogfighting Lockheed P-38 Lightnings over the Pacific. Today Mitsubishi is building the Lockheed F-35s under license. Times change. The Zero is a cool plane, glad some survived for history's sake.
Goodlucktoyou
@ toasted and clam. i recommend anyone who visits japan to pop by chilan in Kagoshima. low cost flights are easy. you can take a local bus from Kagoshima and visit quant samurai houses, and if you want, the nationalistic suicide bomber museum. the charm is the people who live there. the history is back then children as young as 15 were given a cup of sake, an unairworthy plane and a big dose of propaganda. this is why i respect article 9. never again.
toshiko
Mitsubishi may legally seize Zero. What it made during War, it usually gets back.
thepersoniamnow
The Victors of war write history.
They become the good guys, and the others, the villains.
Pretty funny to see some people so passionate about what they read in grade school and think is absolute fact.
AgentX
You can visit concentration camps in Europe that were restored as memorials to what happened.
Quite a controversial subject and as much as I detest the J-Gov's whitewashing of history, I don't take any offense to the restoration of this amazing machine. I don't believe the restorer is attempting to revise history but rather pay tribute where it's due.
After all, I grew up watching war-planes of old paraded around the skies of my town and while I respectful of the history behind it, I was mostly just in awe of these amazing machines from that era. Truly amazing machines if you see them fly over.
I'm usually one of the first to jump in Japan in regards to things related to the war, but I don't see why anyone has their panties in a twist about this. Let's try a positive slant on the war, when due, from time to time.
toshiko
Dirk T
The plane is a piece of metal with no more meaning than what people give it.
toshiko
goldorak
Beautiful plane, nothing more nothing less.
inkochi
VERY light, Zeros could climb and maneuver better than any other monoplane. Though not quite as fast as similar planes in Europe, it didn't matter in South East and East Asia and the Pacific war theaters, where range and practicality were preferred qualities. Zeros had both.
Lightness came from removing armour from the seat and anything else such as for comfort. Two other features were weaker points: fuel tanks without receding rubber lining (ie. becoming smaller as fuel was used up like a bladderwhich Allied planes had) causing fumes to gather - one bullet in that caused explosions and numerous losses); separate controls for twin 20mm cannons and 7.62mm machine guns, which was OK for managing appropriate caliber when shooting, but bringing both to bear meant taking one's hand off joystick or throttle or both.
This article is about a past aviation engineering achievement, and that is all. Otherwise this war is over (except for the annoying technicality of the issue with Russia and those northern island territories).
clamenza
@thepersoniamnow - if you are suggesting what I wrote was a lie, no other than the conservative chairman of the Daily Yomiuri wrote exactly the same thing years ago.
pretty funny to see a conservative Japanese national can accept the truth about Japan's history while a foreigner can't
LandofExcuses
Ah, there it is... the mindset of the endless excuse and lack of responsibility.... "But, but, but.... "
Mike Kamei
@sf2k. Please feel free to tell the Commemorative Air Force based out of Dallas, TX that it ain't right. I'm sure they will be very sympathetic with your opinion. Or not so much. In addition to the many other WWII and immediately post-war aircraft in their inventory is an A6M3 just like this one that they have had since 1998. Also salvaged from New Guinea, I believe.
FizzBit
Baa Baa Black Sheep
Used to love watching this TV show and the dog fights.
lucabrasi
@LandofExcuses
Difficult to decide which is sadder... a Japanese who thinks the war started with Hiroshima, or a Westerner who thinks it started with Pearl Harbor. And all that happened before is "just details".
Lack of education on both sides.
thepersoniamnow
@Clamenza
Dont confuse me with the Chairman of some right wing group in order to push your point through please.
Secondly, I am a Japanese Citizen, so you are wrong on both accounts.
mmwkdw
Since when has it become a crime to have a fascination with old Aircraft ? I used to love seeing old WWI/II era planes fly at Air Shows.
@thepersoniamnow
Yes, from your comments above you would appear to be aligned with the Japanese Right Wing who are whitewashing over the past wrong-doings of Japanese Imperialism, and who are currently also attempting to resurrect the pre-war Nationalism through introduction of their brain-washing schools... (whilst the Politicians try and deflect their Corrupt ways with stimulating concerns of Nuclear War).