Waseda University revokes graduate enrollments over English test cheating

Waseda University in Tokyo has revoked the enrollment of five graduate students and canceled the admission of three others over the use of fraudulently obtained English test scores in entrance exams, its website showed Tuesday.

The move by Waseda, one of Japan's most prestigious private universities, comes after it was discovered last year that Chinese graduate students and others were involved in organized cheating involving TOEIC, the Test of English for International Communication.

The English test's operator, the Institute for International Business Communication, said in July that a total of 803 examinees suspected of involvement from May 2023 to June 2025 would have their scores invalidated.

Waseda said its investigation found that TOEIC scores submitted for undergraduate and graduate entrance exams included results from 52 examinees whose scores were invalidated for cheating.

Of them, 44 were unsuccessful applicants, while one undergraduate student already enrolled at the university was placed on indefinite suspension.

The University of Tsukuba, a public institution, and the Tokyo University of Science, a private school, have also announced the revocation of graduate school admissions or offers due to cheating in the TOEIC test.

