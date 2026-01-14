 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Waseda University Image: iStock/y-studio
national

Waseda University revokes graduate enrollments over English test cheating

1 Comment
TOKYO

Waseda University in Tokyo has revoked the enrollment of five graduate students and canceled the admission of three others over the use of fraudulently obtained English test scores in entrance exams, its website showed Tuesday.

The move by Waseda, one of Japan's most prestigious private universities, comes after it was discovered last year that Chinese graduate students and others were involved in organized cheating involving TOEIC, the Test of English for International Communication.

The English test's operator, the Institute for International Business Communication, said in July that a total of 803 examinees suspected of involvement from May 2023 to June 2025 would have their scores invalidated.

Waseda said its investigation found that TOEIC scores submitted for undergraduate and graduate entrance exams included results from 52 examinees whose scores were invalidated for cheating.

Of them, 44 were unsuccessful applicants, while one undergraduate student already enrolled at the university was placed on indefinite suspension.

The University of Tsukuba, a public institution, and the Tokyo University of Science, a private school, have also announced the revocation of graduate school admissions or offers due to cheating in the TOEIC test.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

If courses are taught in English then they'll fail the courses if language abilities aren't up to par

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The J-Find Visa: Japan’s New Path for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Lifestyle Illnesses In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Digital Nomad Visa: A Full Video Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Onsenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Harunire Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Dondo-yaki: Japan’s Fiery Farewell to the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Mangetsu-ji Temple Uki-mido

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog