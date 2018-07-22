Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Workers conduct repairs on a destroyed embankment along the Odagawa river in the Mabi district of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
national

Western Japan rain disaster causes ¥120 bil in agricultural damage

1 Comment
TOKYO

Torrential rain in western Japan earlier this month and the preceding downpour brought by Typhoon Prapiroon caused 119.8 billion yen in damage to the agricultural and fishery sectors, far more than previously estimated, the government said Sunday.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries previously estimated the damage at 76.8 billion yen.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered the government's disaster response team Sunday to compile relief measures for affected industries using a 400 billion yen reserve fund and other sources.

As for small businesses in nonfarm sectors, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters losses caused by the rain disaster exceed 470 billion yen.

The National Police Agency said Sunday the death toll from the rain in western Japan has been reduced by one to 224, after a death in Hiroshima Prefecture turned out to be unrelated to the disaster.

Of the 224 deaths reported in 15 prefectures, 112 occurred in Hiroshima, while 61 people died in Okayama and 26 in Ehime.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, there were still about 4,400 people living away from their homes in 13 prefectures, including those staying in shelters such as school gymnasiums, after floods and landslides destroyed or damaged more than 38,000 homes across Japan, according to the internal affairs ministry.

Water outages continued to affect 17,000 households in the three hardest-hit prefectures of Okayama, Hiroshima and Ehime as of 6 a.m. Sunday, a health ministry tally showed.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

I am quite sure that even us folks down here will see higher prices for veggies due to this! I hope the people get back on their feet soon!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi