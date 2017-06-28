Wheelchair user crawls up plane stairs in dispute with Vanilla Air

Japanese budget airline Vanilla Air Inc has apologized to a wheelchair user after he crawled up boarding stairs in a dispute with a staffer at an airport in southern Japan.
According to the company wholly owned by ANA Holdings Inc, at the time Amami Airport was the only one it flew to that lacked equipment to assist with the boarding and disembarkation of wheelchair users.
Hideto Kijima, 44, and friends visited Amami Oshima, a resort island in Kagoshima Prefecture, on June 3 to 5, using Vanilla flights from and to Kansai airport in Osaka Prefecture.
Kijima, who is paralyzed in the lower body due to a spinal cord injury suffered while playing rugby in high school, runs the Japan Accessible Tourism Center.
When he and his friends checked in at Kansai airport on June 3, a Vanilla employee told him that "people who cannot walk cannot fly" to Amami due to the accessibility problem at the airport.
Kijima replied he would get assistance from his friends and boarded the flight bound for the island. When they arrived at Amami, the friends lifted Kijima along with his wheelchair and climbed down the passenger stairs.
On their return flight on June 5, an airport worker on an outsourcing contract with Vanilla stopped them when they tried to climb up the stairs in the same manner, citing Vanilla regulations.
The worker allegedly told Kijima he could board the plane if he "can climb up the stairs on his own with the assistance" of people travelling with him.
After hearing that, Kijima got out of his wheelchair and started to crawl up the 17 steps. The worker tried to stop him but Kijima managed to crawl to the top.
Akihito Matsubara, chief of personnel and general affairs at Vanilla, said the airline "deeply apologized" to Kijima over the incident.
Matsubara also promised that the company will improve its operations so handicapped people can have safe and pleasant flights.
The apology was offered to Kijima after he informed the transport ministry about the incident.
Vanilla introduced an aircraft boarding chair at Amami Airport on June 14 and will also introduce an electric stair climber.
"It is discrimination to stop people boarding a plane just because they cannot walk," Kijima said.
However, he said he appreciated the airline having taken accessibility improvement measures in the wake of the incident.
A number of airlines in Japan said they would allow staff members to carry passengers on board if no dedicated mechanical assistance was available.
Vanilla does not, due to concerns over the possibility of people falling.© KYODO
Yubaru
WTF? Vanilla should be more than embarrassed, and the people who work there as well! Damn.
Maria
I don't think an apology really cut it. Appalling behaviour.
savethegaijin
if you can't adequately accommodate paying customers with disabilities, maybe you shouldn't be allowed to operate an airline.
MarkX
Watching the news last night, and seeing how the airline forced him to hoist/crawl his way up to the top of those stairs was so humiliating! When interviewed he wasn't livid or demanding money, he is a far better man than anybody at Vanilla Air!
gogogo
Shocking, the response also was weak
Speed
One of the problems with service in Japan is that anything that requires just a little deviation from the norm isn't allowed. (This sometimes goes for other countries, too.)
If the airport doesn't have wheelchair lifts or ramps but the disabled person has people able and willing to lift him up the stairs it's just common sense to allow it.
The point is to somehow get him on the plane with little fuss and with dignity.
Yubaru
This is more about a few employees being arse' s than the entire company.
The company's response wasn't too thought out, at least in English translation that is.
The following wasn't too diplomatic either, yet without knowing the exact words used in Japanese this comes across so totally crass and asinine.
clamenza
Unforgivable, shocking behavior by airline staff.
How a human being could stand there watching this humiliating act and do nothing is, thankfully, beyond my imagination.
I think it hints at something dark in the hearts of many Japanese when it comes to the disabled
Dango bong
"people who cannot walk cannot fly"
This country is hosting the Olympics!?!?!
JeffLee
Vanilla is a no frills airline that charges super cheap fares. Expect to put up with hassles, and yes, even embarrassment.
I have no disabilities, yet I steel myself psychologically before boarding an LCC for impending hassles and discomfort. That's the deal. If you want or need assistance or special treatment, then fly on a regular airline....and pay the higher fare.
Hammerhead
@Yubaru
Thanks, Yubaru, that was my thought entirely. A click bait article using a hard mistranslation of what was actually said to reinforce negative stereotypes about Japan.
See how it is being translated by the Associated Press as "Japanese airline forces disabled man to crawl aboard".
I would not want to be making an emergency exit from an airplane that was on fire, with someone crawling up the aisle in front of me to score politically correct points and make an issue.
Nor be trapped behind two friends or employees attempting to carry an ex-rugby player out.
The employed explained why, the were accessibility problems at Amami airport. There was no disabled lift. Therefore he should take the issue up with Amami airport and have it fixed it before endangering others. The employees could not carry him up because if there was an accident, they'd get blamed and sued. It was contrary to H&S policy.
It was a rational safety issue, not a discrimination issue.
I'd suspect something like, being a cheap airline, they get a poor gateway/stairs or something. Chose a different airline or go to a different resort. They're all the same anyway.
Hammerhead
I read a bit more, "'I've never thought I would be refused to fly for not being able to walk,' he said. 'It's a human rights violation."
Since when was being able to fly a "human right"?
BertieWooster
Generalisations are never accurate, but I would say that the attitude of these Vanilla staff members is very unJapanese. I've always found Japanese staff to be extremely helpful and to have a sense of service lacking in many Western countries. So, if this attitude is atypical, where does it come from?
thepersoniamnow
For all the focus on politeness, disabled people are really looked down on in Japan.
borscht
In house, they can ignore it. Once made public, they leap to bow in apology.
I also appreciate that Vanilla was quick to point out the as*hat who forced him to crawl up the stairs was "on an outsourcing contract." I.e. Not our responsibility, eh?
Aly Rustom
So is this the Japanese Omotenashi that people can expect during the olympics?
Very very true. The idea of good service here is to hire people to bow to you everywhere you go, or say irrashaimasse. And if something goes wrong to suck their teeth loudly, assume their best crestfallen look, and "moshiwakegozaimasen". Standard operating procedure.
kohakuebisu
I saw the report on NHK news last night. My impression of watching that was that the airport was at fault for not having the required facilities for wheelchair passengers. Remember that it is perfectly possible for any tourist visiting Amami to have an accident and come home in a wheelchair.
This problem was then compounded by the jobsworth (British slang for overly officious and inflexible idiot) at the airport telling the man his friends could not lift him in the wheelchair up the stairs. The news said he worked for a subcontractor, not for Vanilla itself. It was this man engineered the situation where the disabled gentleman crawled up the stairs. It sounds like it was the disabled man's choice to diffuse the situation rather than something he was "forced" to do. Another solution would have been for his friends to tell the jobsworth to shut up and carry him up the stairs regardless.
While the disabled man is clearly the injured party, he did not tell the airline about his disability when he booked the flight. As the head of the "Japan Accessible Tourism Center", you would think it was something he would know about.
domtoidi
Some of remember the good old days when humans possessed common sense and empathy for others with a disabilities.
OssanAmerica
Well, the Vanilla employee allowed the passenger to board at Kansai with help from his friends, and he disembarked at Amami the same way.
It looks to me the "arse" is this subcontract worker at Amami.
Hammerhead
Do you want a budget airline, or do you want to pay to have every jet and every gateway converted on the off chance that some day a disabled person might use it?
These are small aircraft and small airports and it was a new route for Summer 2017. I suspect if he had flown the full price JAL or ANA the facilities might have laid on. It's the nature of low cost airlines that their services are basic and stripped down.
Funnily enough, looking at the website, it is clearly stated that Amami Airport "does provide a Passenger Boarding Bridge connecting to the terminal building" so he must have known what he was doing in advance.
Dukeleto
This worker needs to be relieved of his job as should the CEO of Vanilla air...you can add to that list the person who came up with the airline name!
Kniknaknokkaer
Better still, The Paralympics!
sir_bentley28
This country has a lot to work on before any olympicstake place. Especially when it comes to race, handicapped and disabled people.
inkochi
There is an accounting concept called Good Will (as opposed to bad will), which is the perceived value of a company's reliability to do what it is supposed to do and its reputation. It is an intangible asset (as opposed to a tangible asset on which fixed monetary value can be placed). Good will value can go up and down a lot in a short space of time.
Congratulations to Vanilla Air for losing a substantial amount of its corporate value due to loss of good will. All this in an economy and society where reputation is primary and a premium on good service is the norm.
inkjet
thepersoniamnowToday 07:57 am JST
"For all the focus on politeness, disabled people are really looked down on in Japan."
I was taking the train from Tokyo to Narita last year. It was a regular commuter. A woman got on in a wheel chair at a local stop. A JR employee helped her onto the train and set her up, then left. I wondered what she would do when she got to her stop. The answer: another JR employee was waiting for her on the platform and came on to help her off.
I think it's unfair to paint the entire country with this anti handicap brush. I think a rigid adherence to the rules is a more probable explanation for this fiasco.
kolohe
Universal design should be part of every airport, seaport for cruises and train station in Japan, especially with the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo come 2020.
DaDude
Actually, I think Japan is one of the most progressive countries on its treatment of the physically handicapped. Many upon many examples you see if you just left your house. I am not going to take this incident by some stupid staff/company and generalize as a Japan thing.
Bungle
A technical point, perhaps, but wouldn't the passenger's own wheelchair have to be carried in the hold? Up until now, I had assumed that disabled passengers would have to use a wheelchair provided at the airport to board and alight an aircraft, one which would stowed somewhere in the departures/arrivals area.
I'm sure that it can be mitigated to an extent, but let's be realistic - having disabled passengers aboard does present a health and safety issue - not least for the disabled passengers. It would take a better man than me to stop and assist a disabled person if my backside were on fire.
ADK99
Weasel
Its amazing how a good old-fashioned #ss-chewing from a bureaucrat miraculously changes the entire attitude of the crew...after they both publicly and royally screwed-up.
Pop
Guess them Paralympians all gonna have to swim over...?
Himajin
At the Kansai Airport counter he was shown a photo of the steps and told 'Those that can't walk can't board'
cleo
Watching a report of this on the news last night, the impression I got was that it was just the one contracted jobsworth who created the incident, not Vanilla Air, not the crew of the plane, not Amami Airport.
Storm in a teacup, though I appreciate a very bitter cup for Mr. Kijima.
And the airport should have means of accommodating disabled passengers.
dcog9065
Not such a big story TBH. The guy tried to stop him from crawling up but he crawled up anyway.
The airline apologized and now has a completely improved accessibility policy implemented which will prevent the same thing from occurring in future. The victim wasn't even that upset so good on him as well.
I also agree with the airline that airline staff should not be physically helping passengers up stairs as there would be hell to pay if the passenger is dropped and sustains an injury.
There's a lot of strange anger towards the airline in the comments, but I would say this is standard world wide.