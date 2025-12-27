 Japan Today
national

Wolf recaptured after escape causes chaos at Tokyo zoo

TOKYO

A zoo in western Tokyo was forced to close for much of Sunday after a wolf escaped from its enclosure, though the facility operator confirmed it had been recaptured inside the park later in the day.

According to the Tama Zoological Park in Hino, a zoo attendant spotted the wolf on a public pathway after the facility's opening time of 9:30 a.m.

The European wolf was recaptured at around 2:20 p.m. after being located in a bushy area.

Visitors were forced to flee to safety inside buildings and other areas. No injuries have been reported.

The zoo initially stopped allowing visitors to enter for safety reasons, but later announced it would not reopen on the day.

Tama Zoological Park, which opened in 1958, houses some 260 species from inside Japan and overseas, according to its website.

