Woman, 3-year-old daughter killed, 8 others injured after car, garbage truck collide in Tokyo

A car collided with a garbage truck in Tokyo on Friday, killing a woman and her daughter and injuring eight pedestrians.
The accident occurred at around 12:25 p.m. near Higashi-Ikebukuro subway station in Toshima Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the car, driven by an 87-year-old man, hit a pedestrian first, then continued on for about 70 meters where it collided with the garbage truck, with both vehicles hitting people on a crossing. After that, the garbage truck flipped over onto its side.
A 31-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter, who were on a bicycle, were taken to hospital where they died later Friday. Three other pedestrians suffered serious injuries.
Police are questioning the garbage truck and car drivers who were not injured in the accident.
A witness said that the car was speeding when it hit the first pedestrian.
Kyodo News reported that footage taken from the car's dash-cam recorder shows the vehicle was running at high speed for about 150 meters, according to the police. The driver told police that the car's accelerator was not able to return to its original position.
Editor's note: Story has been updated to show two people died.© Japan Today
Cricky
Was going to say how the hell did that happen? But read further and a 80yo driver so mystery solved. He might have been rushing to work.
TIJ
Ban the oldster from driving permanently. He gets a free bus pass for being a pensioner anyway, right?
TIJ
After zooming in on the photo and seeing the extent of the damage, I'd say the elderly gent stomped on the accelerator instead of the brake.
sensei258
TIJ - is probably correct, gas instead of brake. Or maybe he was trying to run the light before the pedestrians got in the crosswalk, like that older woman in Chigasaki. But other than some out-of-pocket expenses, nothing will happen to him. Even if he is "banned from driving", who's to say he won't drive without a license like some in other JT news stories have.
jcapan
I await the solution--banning drivers over 70 during the Olympics.
sensei258
Banning people from driving, unless you are physically restraining them, will not prevent them from driving.
BigYen
Annual tests for drivers over 80. Maybe even 75. It's the only fair solution.
And certainly if they're responsible for something like this, a permanent driving ban.
Deadforgood
Banning them will decrease the amount of incidents but there are still many old folk who don't like to be pushed around and will still drive if they have the capability to. I guess their kids will have to take their keys away from them in order to stop it completely.
Chip Star
What gave you the silly idea that this is how it works?
Cricky
From the photo it's 50km zone, or does that mean mow down people. My .japanese is not great, might be confused. I trust the government will change the law ,allowing 3 or four people to be hit? As he probably votes LDP. So it's actually all good. It's a clearly wide intersection now two people are in commas. That's not good.
Gorramcowboy
Mandatory submission of license at 75. Period. Refusal equals incarceration. Problem solved.
Especially in Tokyo where owning a car let alone owning a car at 80 is completely unnecessary.
Hope he sees jail time if any succumb.
Joe Blow
What, and take public transport like the rest of the riff-raff?!
sarcasm
Cameron
We shouldn’t say “ban” driving. We should consider “revoking their license”. This most definitely would prevent them from driving as it would be a criminal offense to be driving without a license.
Of course going through the official channels is a requirement and most likely a rigorous driving check to determine if their reflexes are up to par or not.
After my father had a stroke in his late 70s he still insisted he could drive. But my mother took his keys away and had to persevere with his frustration. Finally there was an opportunity for him to prove he could still drive by taking a specific test. He failed. Twice. So they revoked his license and told him that if he could pass the test then he would get it back. He couldn’t do it so gave up.
Alex Einz
again... ban everyone about 65 from operating vehicle already, especially in city
Alex Einz
and no Cameron, ban is in caught behind the wheel and over 65 is a jail time
cwhite
87 years old.... guess what the next few days of news will debate on. I’m all for autonomous cars!!
Do the hustle
Let’s hope those in comas survive. 80 is pretty old to be driving, but that is not to say the elderly should not be driving. They do have cognitive tests twice a year. Unfortunately, there are many elderly who have no option than to drive.
Shane Sommerville
Prius drivers
Jtsnose
The photograph shows the intersection lane markings with "50" (30mph) - this is too fast . . . should say instead "Slow" or "Stop" with "25 kph" max. Also yellow flashing light when pedestrians are near.
Bill Wright
Sore wa, Speed ga T/ A no nenrei-betsu no omona gen'indearu yō ni omowa remasu. Shikashi, toshiwotoru ni tsurete, watashitachi no han'nō jikan mo osoku naru koto o wasure-gachidesu. 70-Nen-go no shiryoku kensa o fukumu yō ni sai tesuto o suishin suru koto wa, 5-nen-goto ni hissudearubekidesu. Watashitachi no inori wa, josei to kanojo no kodomo no tame no monodeari, watashitachiha jinsokuna kaifuku to kenkō no keizoku o negatte imasu.
Bill Wright
それは、SpeedがT / Aの年齢別の主な原因であるように思われます。 しかし、年をとるにつれて、私たちの反応時間も遅くなることを忘れがちです。 70年後の視力検査を含むように再テストを推進することは、5年ごとに必須であるべきです。 私たちの祈りは、女性と彼女の子供のためのものであり、私たちは迅速な回復と健康の継続を願っています。
Si Reynolds
englisc aspyrgend
He may or may not be competent to drive, all the above is pure speculation as we do not know the facts or the actual cause of the incident.
A blanket ban is the knee jerk reaction of those who do not think a situation through before reacting emotively. Such would be intrinsically unjust as it punishes the innocent as well as the guilty.
Anonymous
The accident location is near the Sunshine 60 Building on the main street between Ikebukuro Station and Gokokuji where it meets Shinobazu Dori and Otowa Dori. I’ve bicycled it countless times. 50 kph is not an unreasonable speed on this broad street with wide lanes. The problem seems to be an 80-year old unfit to drive.
And ... “Si Reynolds”, kiss my aspidistra.