Woman, 3-year-old daughter killed, 8 others injured after car, garbage truck collide in Tokyo

The scene of an accident in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, after a car hit several pedestrians and then collided with a garbage truck on Friday afternoon.

A car collided with a garbage truck in Tokyo on Friday, killing a woman and her daughter and injuring eight pedestrians.

The accident occurred at around 12:25 p.m. near Higashi-Ikebukuro subway station in Toshima Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the car, driven by an 87-year-old man, hit a pedestrian first, then continued on for about 70 meters where it collided with the garbage truck, with both vehicles hitting people on a crossing. After that, the garbage truck flipped over onto its side.

A 31-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter, who were on a bicycle, were taken to hospital where they died later Friday. Three other pedestrians suffered serious injuries.

Police are questioning the garbage truck and car drivers who were not injured in the accident.

A witness said that the car was speeding when it hit the first pedestrian.

Kyodo News reported that footage taken from the car's dash-cam recorder shows the vehicle was running at high speed for about 150 meters, according to the police. The driver told police that the car's accelerator was not able to return to its original position.

Editor's note: Story has been updated to show two people died.

