Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by train on crossing in Ehime Prefecture

MATSUYAMA, Ehime

A wheelchair-bound woman died after being hit by a train on a crossing in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 8 a.m., local media reported. The wheelchair was hit by a two-car local train bound for Iyo-Saijo from Matsuyama on a crossing on the JR Yosan Line.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene. None of the approximately 50 passengers and driver on the train were injured.

Police quoted the train driver as saying, "I saw a wheelchair on the tracks and applied the brakes, but it was too late.”

The crossing, which is four meters wide, has warning alarms and barriers.

JR Shikoku said services on the line were suspended for about two hours.

No mention of how and why it got hit? Was it stuck on the track? Did she try to rush through after the gate went down? What happened?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

