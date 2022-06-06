Woman jumps to her death from high-rise; 3-yr-old grandson found unconscious inside apartment

A woman in her 70s apparently jumped to her death from a high-rise apartment in Tokyo on Sunday. Shortly after, the woman’s three-year-old grandson was found unconscious in one of the apartment's rooms.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:20 a.m. in Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima Ward. Kyodo News reported that the boy’s mother placed an emergency call, saying that her son was unconscious and that the child’s grandmother had jumped from the balcony.

Police said the child was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition but did not specify what had happened to him.

The woman who jumped lived in the apartment with her grandson and his parents. Police said there had been no reports or consultations with them regarding domestic problems.

© Japan Today