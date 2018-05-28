Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo shows the location near an intersection where a female driver in her 90s hit several pedestrians near JR Chigasaki Station in Kanagawa Prefecture on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

Woman killed after driver in her 90s hits pedestrians near Tokyo

YOKOHAMA

A female driver in her 90s hit several pedestrians on a road in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Monday, killing one woman, police said, in an incident that again highlights the problem of elderly drivers involved in fatal accidents.

According to firefighters, the driver as well as six other people in their 30s to 60s were taken to hospital. The woman who died was in her 50s.

The accident occurred around 10:55 a.m.

Police said the incident took place after the car left nearby company premises and went out on the street. It hit four people on a crossing and two others on the sidewalk.

The accident comes at a time when traffic accidents involving elderly drivers have become a serious issue in the country.

Gas instead of break syndrome I'll bet. I did that myself once as a teenager learning to drive. Couldn't understand why the car was going faster the harder I pushed on the "brake".

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I wrote brake, but my phone decided I meant break

0 ( +0 / -0 )

