Workers express frustration as Tokyo enters 4th COVID-19 emergency

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government put Tokyo under its fourth COVID-19 state of emergency on Monday in an effort to contain a resurgence in coronavirus infections.
With the measure, to last until Aug 22, a period that will cover the duration of the Tokyo Olympics, the government aims to curb the movement of people during the global sports event, as well as the summer vacation period including Japan's Bon holiday in mid-August.
The Summer Games, which will open July 23 and end Aug 8, will be held behind closed doors at almost all venues.
With the fresh emergency in place, some people voiced fear over an increase in infections in the country, as well as dissatisfaction toward the government's pandemic response.
"It is natural to have the games with no spectators, but I believe it would surely increase the flow of people. I'm worried that it could lead to a further rise in the number of infections," said Toshihiro Numata, a 60-year-old worker in the city of Yokohama.
A woman in her 50s from Tokyo's Minato Ward expressed frustration over the government's repeated declaration of COVID-19 emergencies in the capital, saying, "I don't see any point in having the same measure (of emergency) being repeated. Also, I think there is not enough explanation from the government about its purpose."
"I want the government to take more short-term measures such as quickly delivering the vaccines," said Toru Kamada, a resident of the city of Yao in Osaka.
The country's vaccination rate lags far behind other developed nations and recent vaccine supply shortages have caused confusion, with many municipalities forced to restrict their acceptance of reservations while new applications by companies for workplace inoculations have been suspended.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the state of emergency was declared to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from Tokyo during the summer break and Bon holiday period.
"We ask the people for their understanding and cooperation as the declaration this round is to make sure we prevent the nationwide explosion of infections until vaccination progresses," Kato said at a regular press conference.
Besides Tokyo, a COVID-19 state of emergency in Okinawa Prefecture as well as a quasi-state of emergency in Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa and Osaka prefectures, which had been set to expire at midnight Sunday, were extended to Aug. 22.
The quasi-state of emergency in five other prefectures -- Hokkaido, Aichi, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka -- expired at midnight Sunday as scheduled.
Compared to a state of emergency, a semi-measure carries fewer restrictions on business activity and targets high-risk areas rather than entire prefectures.
In areas under the state of emergency, food service establishments are prohibited from serving alcohol and are required to close by 8 p.m.
Under the quasi-state of emergency, serving alcohol is banned in principle, but some establishments may be allowed to serve alcohol up to 7 p.m., subject to the local governor's approval, with proper anti-virus measures in place.
Japan's major carriers Japan Airlines Corp and All Nippon Airways Co said they have stopped serving alcohol at their respective lounges in Tokyo's Haneda airport.
The two airlines, however, continue to serve liquor at their lounges in Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture, and Osaka's Kansai International Airport from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
In Tokyo, major commercial facilities are obliged to close by 8 p.m. Attendance at large events is capped at 5,000 people or 50 percent of a venue's capacity, whichever is fewer.
The capital entered into its first COVID-19 state of emergency in April 2020 and a second emergency in January this year.
Suga declared a third emergency for Tokyo in April, which had been initially scheduled to last about two weeks but was extended until June 20.
The emergency was eased to a semi-emergency for Tokyo on June 21 but it went back to the fourth emergency after just about three weeks due to the recent rebound in infections.© KYODO
60 Comments
Monty
Thank you for damaging again the well deserved summer vaccations of the people.
But let us all be happy and welcome the thousands of peoples who will enter the state of emergency for the Olympics.
vanityofvanities
I wonder how the figure is compiled. Is it the number those who felt sick and visited doctors and found positive in PCR test? Doctors and hospitals are obligated to report it to the health centers.
obladi
When we tell our grandkids, I don't think they will believe that we lived through a period of such incompetence: go2 travel in mid pandemic (because somehow Japanese were immune to the the virus?), foot-dragging on vaccines (because because somehow Japanese bodies might respond differently?), and total obedience to the IOC (to show that Japan had recovered).
Time for new leadership
snowymountainhell
Do 4 ‘quasi’s’ equal a whole? - (We’d need a ‘expert’ to do the math!)
tantanmen4life
I wonder when and if the door door vaccine enforcers are coming to Japan like Biden's America.
This instruction smacks of military or law enforcement building clearing activities, and its purpose seems clear: To canvass the entire building and record the locations of people who refuse vaccines.
The obvious question becomes: Why would the government need a database of the physical locations of people who refuse vaccines?
The obvious answer is: Because they plan to come back, and they need to know where these people are located.
There are really only two logical reasons why the government would come back: 1) To force vaccinated these people. 2) To medically kidnap them and take them away to Covid quarantine centers, almost certainly run by FEMA.
Some dude
I still have vivid memories of the first SOE. Tokyo was, comparatively speaking, a ghost town.
Each successive SOE seemed to be less effective. So my guess is that this one will be an SOE in name only and people will just carry on, knowing that there are no penalties for noncompliance.
Any government with self respect and/or the remotest possibility that they may be unseated in the next election might actually be perturbed by this. However, the LDP clearly doesn’t give two hoots.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
This was not the promise that's Prime-minister suga made. He said no Olympics if the corona virus numbers are high. Suga did not kept his words.
enolagay
Gee, who’d have thought?
Darius Black
Oh good, that will save us all.
Aly Rustom
very well said! the 1st SOE also saw schools close which was effective, and saw people pushed hard to work from home. There was a sense of emergency and it worked. Suga and his minions are not taking the SOE seriously anymore and it is showing.
obladi
More like you can't keep crying "wolf" and expect people to run for cover. You have to actually do something. Full vaccination is still less than 30%.
Zoroto
Let me guess. These will be the 5-star hotels where the Olympic hanger-ons are staying at.
Yotomaya
History will remember the Olympics held during a pandemic-induced SOE. A sign of victory of corporations against regular people. This should be a lesson for no city to ever apply to hold the games again, ever.
P. Smith
No, that isn’t going to happen in Japan just like it IS NOT happening on the US.
Please stop spreading misinformation.
This is not a logical inference from the article or anything we’ve experienced over the previous three SOEs.
vanityofvanities
I am coming to know why the government and organizations stick to holding the Olympic stubbornly. It is not because as they say they hold the Olympic to prove human beings overcoming the pandemic. But it is because there are so many stakeholders involved in the event.
P. Smith
*Under the quasi-state of emergency, serving alcohol is banned in principle, but some establishments may be allowed to serve alcohol by 7 p.m., subject to a governor's approval, with proper antivirus measures in place.*
Until 7 p.m., not by 7 p.m.
Aly Rustom
well said!
didou
Most department stores do already close at 8.
Spectators allowed at sport events, but not at the Olympics. What a contradictory measure. Oh, I forgot, the Olympics venues are not part of Japan
Hideomi Kuze
This March, when Japan's second state of emergency was finished, PM Suga said never use state of emergency again.
Fourth state of emergency tells his incompetence again.
memoryfix
Let’s all keep the thought and wisdom of Prime Minister Suga. Please enjoy watching the Olympics on TV. Just like the people in Greenland.
Kenchi
Actually according to Biden’s lovely press secretary it is going to happen. It is definitely not misinformation. I listened and watched her say the words.
To what end, wasn’t mentioned. But a ‘door to door vaccine education plan’ was most definitely announced.
I personally don’t believe it will lead to “forced” vaccinations but there is going to be some quite heavy handed coursing and quite possibly, ultimately the restriction of movement/services of those who are unvaccinated.
Why plan to gather information and data on this if it’s not planned to be used somehow in the future? In the absence of any clear plan on how it’s going to be used, we can only speculate. And that’s what we will do.
hmmm what would I do if I were a woke, extreme progressive authoritarian administration… ?
P. Smith
This is far different than “door to door vaccine enforcers.”
*The summer campaign has five components aimed at providing information and access in areas that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Those plans include door-to-door outreach, offering vaccines at more primary care doctors’ offices, stepping up availability for adolescents before returning to school, setting up vaccination clinics at workplaces, and dispatching mobile clinics to events, festivals, and places of worship.*
https://www.google.com/amp/s/abcnews4.com/amp/news/coronavirus/biden-touts-door-to-door-vaccine-outreach-amid-growing-concerns-over-variants
That you even think this is an indication of what you’d do.
Commodore Perry
With the measure, the government aims to curb the movements of people during the Tokyo Olympics and the summer vacation, including Japan's "bon" holiday in mid-August.
Did this work last year? But Japan is bette set up for door to door enforcers than the US will deploy.
Just have the NHK collectors hand out vaccination appointment applications.
Kenchi
this side of the isle doesn’t exactly have a good track record when it comes to telling the truth. Especially in the last 10 years or so forgive me for mistrust and not hanging on every word they say…
I’m quite pragmatic. I remember a time when that was a good quality. I guess ultimately we will see eventually…
GdTokyo
On the Yamanote line now (I need my company’ faster wifi to upload a large amount of data.). Not at pre-Covid levels but definitely higher than an SOE with teeth would dictate.
Jay
緊急事態宣言 / state of emergency... what do these words even mean when a huge, completely not essential global event such as the Olympics is allowed to go ahead, meanwhile my local Dotour coffee shop is deemed a danger and forced to close at 8pm. Sigh.
Garthgoyle
Quasi or full SoE, doesn't really matter. Last order was already at 19:00 or 19:30 so no different at all. And if restaurants and bars wanted to ignore the full of quasi SoE, dance clubs are still open till 6 in the morning so... Yeah, that's that.
Hiroshi13
Why is all the SOE news focused on banning alcohol and not increasing vaccines?
P. Smith
Pragmatists don’t make unsubstantiated claims such as the Biden admin is “ a woke, extreme progressive authoritarian administration.”
BlackFlagCitizen
"Tokyo enters 4th COVID-19 emergency, covering Olympics period"
Oh, have we? I wouldn't know because nothing seems to have changed in my neighborhood. It's been life as usual for over 6 months now. People aren't like light switches where you can turn them on and off as you please
Pukey2
monty:
Don't you see? Staying at home and watching the Olympics all day is supposed to be our summer vacation.
Garthgoyle
Didn't Suga say a few times that Tokyo Olympics 2020 (in 2021) were gonna be a symbol of humanity being triumphant over the virus? True everyone knew those were just politician words. Still, that's another slap on his face.
drlucifer
Japan has done well and seen far fewer cases compared to other countries so in a sense
they were and are still immune to the virus even the ravaging delta variant. Even Suga himself
said it that Countries with complete lockdowns still had higher cases than Japan but what he didn't
say and nobody was bold to point out to him was that Japan have under tested while those countries
with higher numbers out tested Japan.
Antiquesaving
I don't know what the actual laws or rules are but I know several people that had Covid-19 in Japan or that coworkers had covid-19 and their companies got the testing done in private labs then paid all the bills telling these people not to use their health insurance in order to not report it.
These businesses feared that if people found out covid was present in their offices, hair salon, juku, restaurants, etc...they would lose business and have to close.
So were these cases reported? No idea but seems to me if the companies are avoiding using the health insurance system, there must be a reason and not reporting is top of my list of reasons.
Antiquesaving
Has it really?
Look at the numbers, regardless of how low/few tests Japan does daily we seem to always come back with the same positivity/infection rate.
10,000 tests in Tokyo or 2,000 test in Tokyo the same rate of positive cases and not weeks or months apart one day 9,000 tests the next day 5,000 test both days 10%~15% positive.
This cannot just be because of selection criteria for testing.
This suggests if Tokyo tested 50,000 a day we are still going to see 10%~ 15% positive.
Other countries with have of Japan's population test 300,000 a day while Japan at this point can barely average 60,000.
Antiquesaving
I would rather drink battery acid than watch anything to do with the Olympics.
shogun36
Words words words. Meaningless.
Just get people their vax and we can stop this nonsense.
It’s real simple.
Thomas Tank
If only there were some kind of vaccination...
koiwaicoffee
Exactly, that avoids to count the huge number of people that may or may not be sick, or shows symptoms but don't go to the doctor. If they did 100.000 tests a day the numbers would be worst for sure.
And do not forget that in Tokio the relatives of a virus casualty can choose to NOT to say so in the medical report.
Derek Grebe
Can anyne confirm what the difference is between a "State of Emergency" and a "Quasi-state of Emergency"?
I'm asking because I live in a prefecture with a quasi-state of emergency, but my idiot boss wants us all back in the office in central Tokyo, which I believe is in a Full State of Emergency.
Can anyone confirm where I should tell him to stick it?
Kenchi
The only part of that statement that is subjective would be the “authoritarian” comment. And even then, there would be plenty examples that could be argued on.
everything else is as plain as day if not proudly stood by.
Anyways, this particular thread of comments doesn’t belong here. This is about Japan and the USA.
to keep it relevant, to the original question
No, I don’t believe this will happen. Japan has already shown that it respects its own constitution by not unlawful enacting laws laws during the SOE. Only strong recommendations were made and it was up to the people of this country to follow them or not.
Currently there is no indication that this will change. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that it won’t.
Kenchi
And “not” the USA I meant
r
P. Smith
Something that isn’t happening can’t come to Japan. Asinine this is allowed to stand.
Antiquesaving
Interesting, I haven't heard of anyone being denied service or anything else because they are not vaccinated.
On the other hand my family is now in a situation because our dentist now refuses to treat anyone who has been vaccinated or even has a family member Living with them that has been vaccinated, she fired all her staff that got the vaccine and is refusing to finish the root canals she started on my wife because my daughter got vaccinated.
So my wife now has a partially done root canal with a temporary filling not fully cleaned if the remaining nerve and because of unfounded anti vaxxers fears the dentist won't even finish it.
So guess which group I see as more of a danger.
marcelito
Other countries with have of Japan's population test 300,000 a day while Japan at this point can barely average 60,000.
Yep..buit we still have Abe,s pledge from a year ago that Japan would test 200 thousand a day. Another LDP promise broken- as are 99% of their other promises.
Slayer
Just tell them your sick and they will go away.
Matej
its annoying/unfair and meaningless same time.
annoying for ones who have planned summer vacations with family and wanted release stress somehow in normal way.unfair as well for people who worked hard,paid taxes and deserves few days out of everydays circuss.
meaningless as will bring no positive outcome.as every time when they start some kind of lockdown aka "emeregency"
let me bet situation after these "quasi olympics" will get much worse but possibly for japanese "leaders" this makes sense to organize "olympics" during some kind of lockdown so shoga nai?
hey Suga anatawa kubi desu!
expat
Holding the Tokyo Olympics amid the covid pandemic threat is about corporate revenue, not the athletes:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/07/11/holding-tokyo-olympics-amid-covid-pandemic-threat-is-about-corporate-revenue-not-athletes/
tantanmen4life
Amazing how most have not figured out that pre-Coivd living standards are NEVER coming back! It is simply easier to watch them be fooled and hurt themselves than to convince them they have been fooled and are hurting themselves. Please go get your booster in a couple months!
Antiquesaving
Actually it will but like past pandemics it will take time, as vaccines improve and are available, more treatments are found and available, things will get back or move forward, like past pandemics.
The problem is some want this to happen overnight and that is not going to happen,
The present situation will improve but the effects will be around for a few more years.
kwatt
The state of emergency is completely same as before. People can go and do anything except drinking outside at late time. State of emergency is just a request from government. Reason is Japan doesn't have a martial law and a curfew so police can't arrest people and put them in cage either.
Ashley Shiba
Friday's news reported that 30 percent of the COVID positive cases were the Delta one. When I went to the mall on Saturday, I wore my N95 mask got in and out fast, however, when I was walking by the food court it was jammed packed with people with their masks off. All one can do, when you see a scene like that is shake your head and say "best wishes" to you. My doctor on Saturday morning, told me, to expect a thousand cases a day in the very near future with this new variant. Please take care, everyone.
Adam
@Kwatt
Didn't the previous state of emergency close gyms, some cinemas and some shopping malls?
I live next to a prefecture gym which has indoor football/basketball court, etc, and that was closed in the last SOE, but this time the gym, etc are open and people working out, playing football, basketball etc without masks.
I'd understand that some private gyms and such not close, but this is a government run facility that is operating as normal (well, it's closing at 8pm instead of 9pm, but nothing different otherwise)
Pim
@ expat
Thanks for the WP article link. Particularly like that part:
"The Games will take place “at any cost,” Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Committee, has said, as if she were Churchill and this were 1941."
Vreth
@expat
Great to see articles around the world like this. I hope to see more and more, the words and actions of the jgov and IOC have been atrocious. I hope other countries will look at how the IOC will treat them before they decide to host the parasite.
jojobird
@ashley shiba
i had the same experience at the mall this weekend. I was grocery shopping in the basement and saw four restaurants full of people with their masks off. I’m talking all ages, from babies to 80+ years old.
my prefecture has a very low number of corona cases right now. How can that possibly continue though when people have just given up.