Wreckage confirmed to be crashed Japanese F-35 stealth fighter; pilot still missing

Search and rescue teams found wreckage from a Japanese F-35 stealth fighter that crashed over the Pacific Ocean close to northern Japan, but the pilot remains missing, authorities said on Wednesday.
The aircraft, less than one-year-old, was the first F-35 to be assembled in Japan and was only in the air for 28 minutes on Tuesday, a defence official said.
It is only the second F-35 to crash in the two-decades it has been flying.
The advanced, single-seat jet was flying about 135 km (84 miles) east of the Misawa air base in Aomori Prefecture with three other aircraft at about 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday when it disappeared from radar, the Air Self Defense Force said.
"We recovered the wreckage and determined it was from the F-35," a spokesman for the Air Self Defense Force (ASDF) said, adding that the pilot of the aircraft was still missing.
The aircraft was at the front of a group of four planes out for training maneuvers when it sent an "aborting practice" signal and then disappeared from the radar, Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya told reporters.
"We'll need to cooperate with the U.S. forces and I believe arrangements are being made for this," Iwaya said, adding the priority was on determining the cause of the accident.
Japan has a total of 13 F-35s, including the one that crashed. The crashed aircraft was the fifth F-35 delivered to the ASDF, but the first assembled by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan, a second ASDF official told Reuters.
The previous four aircraft had been used for training in the United States before being brought to Japan, the defense official said.
A representative for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said the company had no immediate comment. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd assembles the aircraft at a plant near Nagoya in central Japan. Each costs around $100 million, slightly more than the cost of buying a fully assembled plane.
The aircraft had been in the air for 28 minutes when contact was lost, the official said. The pilot had 3,200 hours of flight time, with 60 hours on the F-35, the official said.
The aircraft crashed in waters that reach a depth of around 1,500 meters, making recovery difficult, the official said.
The aircraft was less than a year old and was delivered to the ASDF in May last year, the ASDF spokesman said. Japan's first squadron of F-35s has just become operational at Misawa and the government plans to buy 87 of the stealth fighters to modernize its air defenses as China's military power grows.
The crash marks only the second time an F-35 has gone down since the plane began flying almost two decades ago. It was also the first crash of an A version of the fifth-generation fighter, which is designed to penetrate enemy defenses by evading radar detection.
Lockheed Martin, which manufactures the aircraft, said it was standing by to support the Japanese Air Self Defense Force as needed. The Pentagon said it was monitoring the situation.
A U.S. military short take off and landing (STOVL) F-35B crashed near the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina in September prompting a temporary grounding of the aircraft. Lockheed Martin also makes a C version of the fighter designed to operate off carriers.
Japan's new F-35s will include 18 short take off and vertical landing (STOVL) B variants that planners want to deploy on its islands along the edge of the East China Sea.© Thomson Reuters 2019
Chip Star
I hope they find the pilot and the pilot is okay.
Samit Basu
There are two possibilities for this crash.
1._This was one of first F-35s to be assembled in Japan by Mitsubishi, so an assembly error could have caused the crash due to the manufacturer inexperience. Given that this was the night time flight, the pilot was flying on instrument and the computer or instrument failure caused the jet to dive into the sea without pilot being aware of it.
2._The Japanese F-35 pilot was inexperienced. JASDF pilots aren't the best trained combat pilots in the world of military and several JASDF fighter jets were lost due to pilot inexperience, such as the F-15J that bellylanded because the pilot forgot to extend the landing gear, or the F-2 that crashed because the jet flipped over in the mid-air during maneuvering due to pilot error back in February of this year.
Either case, this is a concerning situation.
quercetum
Can these instruments be hacked? Just need a little c. theory to start a rainy Wednesday morning.
Samit Basu
@quercetum
Cannot be hacked because the F-35 source code is off limit to foreign buyers.
However, let's say certain wires come loose, then the computer could turn off or the display gets turned off, or the helmet mounted display can turn off. The pilot is then flying blind at night, and it's easy to dive into the sea.
This is why I say you cannot rule out an assembly error on the F-35, because it was one of the first Japan assembled unit.
A.M.
After all these planes are invisible and are supposed to disappear from radar.
extanker
I hope they locate the pilot and are able to figure out what happened.
It's a shame that some folks are so quick to use this incident as an opportunity to criticize Japan without a single concern for the potential loss of a human life.
CyburneticTiger
Hopefully they find the pilot alive and well. Thank you to the JSDF for all you do and the risk you take in service of Japan.
BertieWooster
I bet there is a race on to recover this plane! It would be a quite incredible gift if China or Russia got hold of it!
Points up the fact that it's rather crazy to rely on hardware that can be stolen and used against you. You might have a splendid gun, but someone could pick it up while you were asleep and shoot you with it.
There are MUCH better ways of assuring international peace than arms build up.
They wouldn't make money for the arms manufacturers though.
extanker
Tell you what. You convince China and Russia to stop producing weapons and you'll have my vote.
Bintaro
Billions of tax payers money on these things, and they already start losing them. Unbelievable.
At least I hope the pilot is safe somewhere.
Sh1mon M4sada
Firstly, I hope S&R find the pilot asap. Not nice to come to work and not be home again, especially for his waiting family.
I thought the first 4 delivered to Japan was assembled in USA?
The first one off the MHI assembly line was delivered back in 2017, so if there was a defective assembly, surely that would show up by now.
There are so much redundancy, I doubt it's control related. The fact it fell off the radar + lost contact with the squadron suggests a significant failure to me, like engine out.
Peeping_Tom
"JASDF pilots aren't the best trained combat pilots in the world of military"
https://www.defensenews.com/digital-show-dailies/japan-aerospace/2018/11/28/japan-prepares-to-stand-up-first-f-35-operational-unit/
"Japan initially trained a cadre of F-35 pilots and personnel with the 944th Operations Group and four of the JASDF’s aircraft at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Japanese F-35s spent 18 months training at Luke AFB before returning earlier this year to Misawa, located at the northern part of Japan’s main island of Honshu."
Neither do Americans, according to your "expert" views on the subject.
"This was one of first F-35s to be assembled in Japan by Mitsubishi"
And exactly how do you know that?
Oh, well; F-35 assembled in the US have never crashed, ever.
Sh1mon M4sada
The F35 flight system has builtin redundancy, reconfigurability and has been tested for hull strike (ballistic), electrical arcing, interference etc., and it wouldn't pass for OC if test showed control degradation were detectable by the pilot. IIRC maximum detectable control degradation is set at 25% in worse case scenario.
Elmer Fudd
10 billion yen? Just give the blueprints to the Chinese and a year later Japan could be buying them for a fraction of that.
They will never be used in anger, such a waste of money.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
"Oh, well; F-35 assembled in the US have never crashed, ever."
Your joking right? Anyway, just to make sure:
F-35 fighter jet crashes in South Carolina,
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-south-carolina-crash-military/f-35-fighter-jet-crashes-in-south-carolina-pilot-ejects-idUSKCN1M82H2
The F35 that crashed in the US was made in the US as well as the one that is missing. Japan only assembles the plane. All the parts come from the US.
Goodlucktoyou
Where does this ¥10billion yen figure come from? These outdated accident prone aircraft cost at least ¥7billion yen for training, maintaining, spare parts and upgrades alone.
They can be shot down by S-400 and S-500 systems. Data from japan is sent back to the USA.
as @bertie said, if Russia or China found the plane first, they will become totally obsolete.
wheres my pension money?
i feel sorry for the pilot and his family. He was ordered to fly it, no choice. RIP.
Richard Burgan
Let's all hope that the pilot can be found alive. And, keep the speculation turned off.
Ganbare Japan!
I hope the pilot ejected and can be found safely very soon. It is a tough and dangerous job protecting Japan in a super dangerous region that requires constant training exercises.
@ peeping tom
That is simply not true. Almost all aircraft at some point have incidents. And we have no data as to why this plane crashed.
Peeping_Tom
"@ peeping tom
Did you guys REALLY understand my post?!
Peeping_Tom
" bet there is a race on to recover this plane! It would be a quite incredible gift if China or Russia got hold of it!"
The crash site is well inside Japan's waters.
What do you think would happen if Russia or China attempted to "salvage" it?
Redtail Swift
Been waiting a long time for this.
I feel this plane is dangerous and should not be flying over Japan. It has a crash history. No F-35 in Japan! All of them should be grounded immediately for public safety.
Deadforgood
No they don't...
Samit Basu
@Sh1mon M4sada
That assumes correct assembly, which may not have been the case with the first batch of Japan assembled F-35s.
@Peeping_Tom
https://www.jiji.com/jc/article?k=2019040901145&g=soc
The crashed jet was the very first unit assembled in Japan.
Bintaro
The plane has been confirmed to have crashed. So the pilot is either dead, or stranded in the middle of the Pacific.
And Japan is buying 87 more of these things ???
forzaducati
Redtail Swift: Been waiting for this crash a long time? Sure you did. Happy now? Let me see, since this plane was put into service in 2015, todays crash is the 2nd time this plane crashed, so at this moment in time, hardly a crash prone plane.
Samit Basu
@Bintaro
105 more to be exact, but those will be coming from Texas as finished jets. Abe administration has decided to give up on Japan's domestic fighter industry, then it became unnecessary to sustain the domestic industry with the local assembly of the F-35 when Japan no longer pursued a domestic fighter program. This is why Abe administration decided to stop the domestic assembly of the F-35 and turned to straight importation, and spend the money elsewhere, like building up a marine corp.
Makoto Shimizu
Stealth jet was put down before, by old weapon, see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1999_F-117A_shootdown
Was it an accident? Was this plane captured by foreign countries?
Big mistery.
Hello Kitty 321
@Samit Basu
A 2018 US Government Accountability Office report showed the plane had 111 Category One deficiencies that severely restricted its combat readiness, posing the risk of death, severe injury, loss or major damage so I think it is a bit unfair to try and blame it on the Japanese.
Samit Basu
@Hello Kitty 321
You are missing my point. This one was the very first unit assembled in Japan, and there are always going to be problems with the first unit. This is why you never buy cars in its first model year, you wait until second or third year so that the problems are sorted out.
The very fact that this was the first unit would make one suspect a possible assembly error with this jet.
elephant200
The F35s is the 21st Century: "Widowmaker for users"! Lets see when will the client countries acknowledge this!
JenniSchiebel
From the article: "The crash was only the second time an F-35 has gone down since the plane began flying almost two decades ago. It was also the first crash of an A version of the fifth-generation fighter ... "
JenniSchiebel
Prayers for the missing pilot, his family and friends, and his fellow squadron members.
jeremywoodart
Each costs around $100 million, slightly more than the cost of buying a fully assembled plane.
Hello Kitty 321
I hope it was insured!
quercetum
Always wisdom, he’s being sarcastic and his point is that they have.
garypen
Sooooo...why not buy them fully assembled?
Also, shouldn't a DIY kit cost less? (Like at Ikea.)
YuriOtani
My thoughts and prayers are with the Japanese Pilot and his family and friends.
zones2surf
I hope and pray that they manage to find the pilot alive.
But, in the event that he is deceased, RIP to the pilot and his family.
As for anything else, including why this happened, that is for the investigators.
Recover all wreckage and figure out what happened!
To ensure no further lives are lost, if this is a mechanical issue!!!
Goodlucktoyou
To add to @hello kitty...