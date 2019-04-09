Wreckage found near where Japanese F-35 stealth fighter went missing

Search and rescue teams found wreckage in water near where a Japanese Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter disappeared on Tuesday, but have yet to determine whether it is the missing jet, a military spokesman said on Wednesday.
The pilot of the aircraft, which went missing over the Pacific Ocean off the coast of northern Japan, is still missing, said the Air Self Defense Force (ASDF) spokesman.
Japan's first squadron of F-35s has just become operational at the Misawa air base and the government plans to buy 87 of the stealth fighters to modernize its air defenses as China's military power grows.
The advanced single-seat jet was flying about 135 km east of the air base in Aomori Prefecture at about 7:27 p.m. with three other aircraft on Tuesday, when it disappeared from radar, the Air Self Defense Force said.
Lockheed Martin said in a statement that it was standing by to support the Japanese Air Self Defense Force as needed.
The Pentagon said it was monitoring the situation.
A crash would be only the second time an F-35 has gone down since the plane began flying almost two decades ago. It would also be the first crash of an A version of the fifth-generation fighter designed to penetrate enemy defenses by evading radar detection.
A U.S. military short take off and landing (STOVL) F-35B crashed near the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina in September prompting a temporary grounding of the aircraft. Lockheed Martin also makes a C version of the fighter designed to operate off carriers.
Japan's new F-35s will include 18 short take off and vertical landing (STOVL) B variants that planners want to deploy on its islands along the edge of the East China Sea.
The F-35s are shipped to Japan by Lockheed Martin and assembled by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd at a plant near Nagoya in central Japan. Each costs around $100 million, slightly more than the cost of buying a fully assembled plane.
Editor's note: Story has been updated to show part of wreckage has been found.© Thomson Reuters 2019
Chip Star
I hope they find the pilot and the pilot is okay.
Samit Basu
There are two possibilities for this crash.
1._This was one of first F-35s to be assembled in Japan by Mitsubishi, so an assembly error could have caused the crash due to the manufacturer inexperience. Given that this was the night time flight, the pilot was flying on instrument and the computer or instrument failure caused the jet to dive into the sea without pilot being aware of it.
2._The Japanese F-35 pilot was inexperienced. JASDF pilots aren't the best trained combat pilots in the world of military and several JASDF fighter jets were lost due to pilot inexperience, such as the F-15J that bellylanded because the pilot forgot to extend the landing gear, or the F-2 that crashed because the jet flipped over in the mid-air during maneuvering due to pilot error back in February of this year.
Either case, this is a concerning situation.
quercetum
Can these instruments be hacked? Just need a little c. theory to start a rainy Wednesday morning.
Samit Basu
@quercetum
Cannot be hacked because the F-35 source code is off limit to foreign buyers.
However, let's say certain wires come loose, then the computer could turn off or the display gets turned off, or the helmet mounted display can turn off. The pilot is then flying blind at night, and it's easy to dive into the sea.
This is why I say you cannot rule out an assembly error on the F-35, because it was one of the first Japan assembled unit.
A.M.
After all these planes are invisible and are supposed to disappear from radar.
extanker
I hope they locate the pilot and are able to figure out what happened.
It's a shame that some folks are so quick to use this incident as an opportunity to criticize Japan without a single concern for the potential loss of a human life.
CyburneticTiger
Hopefully they find the pilot alive and well. Thank you to the JSDF for all you do and the risk you take in service of Japan.
BertieWooster
I bet there is a race on to recover this plane! It would be a quite incredible gift if China or Russia got hold of it!
Points up the fact that it's rather crazy to rely on hardware that can be stolen and used against you. You might have a splendid gun, but someone could pick it up while you were asleep and shoot you with it.
There are MUCH better ways of assuring international peace than arms build up.
They wouldn't make money for the arms manufacturers though.
extanker
Tell you what. You convince China and Russia to stop producing weapons and you'll have my vote.
Bintaro
Billions of tax payers money on these things, and they already start losing them. Unbelievable.
At least I hope the pilot is safe somewhere.
Sh1mon M4sada
Firstly, I hope S&R find the pilot asap. Not nice to come to work and not be home again, especially for his waiting family.
I thought the first 4 delivered to Japan was assembled in USA?
The first one off the MHI assembly line was delivered back in 2017, so if there was a defective assembly, surely that would show up by now.
There are so much redundancy, I doubt it's control related. The fact it fell off the radar + lost contact with the squadron suggests a significant failure to me, like engine out.
Peeping_Tom
"JASDF pilots aren't the best trained combat pilots in the world of military"
https://www.defensenews.com/digital-show-dailies/japan-aerospace/2018/11/28/japan-prepares-to-stand-up-first-f-35-operational-unit/
"Japan initially trained a cadre of F-35 pilots and personnel with the 944th Operations Group and four of the JASDF’s aircraft at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Japanese F-35s spent 18 months training at Luke AFB before returning earlier this year to Misawa, located at the northern part of Japan’s main island of Honshu."
Neither do Americans, according to your "expert" views on the subject.
"This was one of first F-35s to be assembled in Japan by Mitsubishi"
And exactly how do you know that?
Oh, well; F-35 assembled in the US have never crashed, ever.
Sh1mon M4sada
The F35 flight system has builtin redundancy, reconfigurability and has been tested for hull strike (ballistic), electrical arcing, interference etc., and it wouldn't pass for OC if test showed control degradation were detectable by the pilot. IIRC maximum detectable control degradation is set at 25% in worse case scenario.
Elmer Fudd
10 billion yen? Just give the blueprints to the Chinese and a year later Japan could be buying them for a fraction of that.
They will never be used in anger, such a waste of money.
alwaysspeakingwisdom
"Oh, well; F-35 assembled in the US have never crashed, ever."
Your joking right? Anyway, just to make sure:
F-35 fighter jet crashes in South Carolina,
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-south-carolina-crash-military/f-35-fighter-jet-crashes-in-south-carolina-pilot-ejects-idUSKCN1M82H2
The F35 that crashed in the US was made in the US as well as the one that is missing. Japan only assembles the plane. All the parts come from the US.
Goodlucktoyou
Where does this ¥10billion yen figure come from? These outdated accident prone aircraft cost at least ¥7billion yen for training, maintaining, spare parts and upgrades alone.
They can be shot down by S-400 and S-500 systems. Data from japan is sent back to the USA.
as @bertie said, if Russia or China found the plane first, they will become totally obsolete.
wheres my pension money?
i feel sorry for the pilot and his family. He was ordered to fly it, no choice. RIP.
Richard Burgan
Let's all hope that the pilot can be found alive. And, keep the speculation turned off.
CaptDingleheimer
The US Navy needs to take over the salvage operation and get that plane out of the ocean before the Ruskies or the Chinese do...
Ganbare Japan!
I hope the pilot ejected and can be found safely very soon. It is a tough and dangerous job protecting Japan in a super dangerous region that requires constant training exercises.
@ peeping tom
That is simply not true. Almost all aircraft at some point have incidents. And we have no data as to why this plane crashed.
Insane Wayne
Probably related to Airbus firing 100 employees for corruption and fining 300 vendors. The cause of these accidents must be hard to determine in Japan with such a high suicide rate and rampant bullying.
Peeping_Tom
"@ peeping tom
Did you guys REALLY understand my post?!