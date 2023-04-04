Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An elderly woman carrying a parasol makes her way into a commercial building in Tokyo. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File
national

Young Indonesians train to fill caregiver jobs for aging Japanese

0 Comments
By Zahra Matarani
JAKARTA

Speaking in Japanese and bowing, 24-year-old Siti Maesaroh offers a tray with a mug and two bowls to a fellow student pretending to be an elderly person, before asking him if he wanted chopsticks and a spoon to eat with.

The role play is an example of the type of training being offered by vocational institutions across Indonesia catering to students seeking to fill job vacancies in Japan.

"I think the reason Japan chooses us is because Indonesian youths are very capable of caring for the elderly," said Maesaroh, who is attending the Onodera User Run school in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta.

The school, established in 2022, also offers Japanese language training for its students seeking to enrol in a Japanese government program to employ foreigners with special skills to work in sectors like care giving.

Japan is one of the world's most rapidly aging societies, with people who are 65 or older now accounting for 28% of the population, according to U.N. data.

Births in Japan fell to fewer than 800,000 for the first time last year, according to official data, as Japan's working-age population shrinks.

Hiroki Sasaki, labor attache at the Japanese embassy in Jakarta, estimates only about 130,000 of the 340,000 special skilled job vacancies in Japan have been filled.

A foreign workforce, therefore, is becoming increasingly necessary, he said.

As of December 2022, there were more than 16,000 Indonesians working under Japan's special skilled worker scheme, the second-highest number behind Vietnam.

Indonesia is the world's fourth most populous country with some 280 million people and Kamila Mansjur, the principal of the school, said sending workers to Japan to care for the elderly benefited both countries.

"In Indonesia every year we have an increase in the population of about three million. Yet here we have our own challenge which is a lack of jobs," she said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

GaijinPot Meet: April Mingle and Free Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Get Artsy: 5 Tokyo Activities That Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

Tsuwano

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo