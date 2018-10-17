Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Youngest Othello world champion flown home by man whose record he beat

9 Comments
TOKYO

Keisuke Fukuchi, the 2018 world champion of the Othello board game and the youngest ever at 11, was congratulated and surprised while on his return flight to Japan after the competition in Prague as the pilot revealed via intercom that he was the previous record holder.

"The world champion for Othello is on this flight," the pilot, Kunihiko Tanida, is quoted as saying by the airline, All Nippon Airways Co. "Actually, I had been the youngest title holder at age 15 since 1982," he divulged.

The 51-year-old Tanida congratulated the breaker of his record by saying it was a "brilliant achievement."

He also noted that Japan had won Othello group competitions for 14 years straight, and that the country is "very famous in the world of Othello players."

The elementary school fifth-grader was a first-time competitor at the 42nd Othello championship last week.

Knowing Keisuke was on the ANA flight from Dusseldorf to Tokyo, the airline decided to have Tanida fly him home as a surprise.



© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

9 Comments
Nice to read. Congratulations to the boy on the title and also the pilot’s announcement. Must’ve felt great.

12 ( +12 / -0 )

A great achievement at a young age. I'm sure he will go far. They've even made that game into a quiz show on TV

6 ( +6 / -0 )

That's a nice story - a good read to start the day, thank you!

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Well done ANA!

8 ( +8 / -0 )

I wonder if he was allowed to go into the cockpit to meet the pilot?

Of course not. Because terrorism messed that up for us. Glad i got to do it when i was a young kid, and i wasnt even a champion at anything!

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Wow! Congratulations to Fukuchi and thanks and great sportsmanship on Tanida's part. How amazing is that!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Is Othello a sport?

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Very classy move.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What is Othello? Looks like giant shogi. Sorry, too lazy to look it up. Anyway, congrats to pilot and young boy.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

