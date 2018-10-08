Zookeeper dies after being mauled by white tiger

A zookeeper died after a white tiger mauled him Monday afternoon at a zoological park in Kagoshima, rescue workers said.

The 40-year-old zookeeper was found collapsed and bleeding from the neck in a cage by a colleague after the Hirakawa Zoological Park had closed for the day at around 5 p.m. He was unconscious and taken to hospital where he died about two hours later.

According to the zoo, which opened in 1972, there are four white tigers in the park. The tiger believed to have mauled the keeper had apparently already been sedated by a tranquilizer gun when rescue workers arrived at the scene.

Police are investigating how the zoological park looks after the white tigers.

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

© KYODO