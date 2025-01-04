 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

A-bomb survivor Sasamori dies in California at 92

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Shigeko Sasamori, a survivor of the 1945 U.S. atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima who underwent reconstructive surgery for her scars in the United States, died last month at her home in California, The New York Times has reported. She was 92.

Sasamori, one of the "Hiroshima Maidens" -- women who suffered disfiguring injuries from the attack and traveled to the United States for keloid treatment -- campaigned for peace and the abolition of nuclear weapons.

She died on Dec 15 at her home in Marina del Rey in the western U.S. state, the newspaper said, without citing the cause of her death.

Sasamori, born in the western Japan city in 1932, was hit by the blast of the bomb on Aug 6, 1945, at age 13, about 1.5 kilometers from ground zero. She sustained severe burns, including to her face and hands.

She was one of 25 young women disfigured by the bomb who were selected to undergo surgery at a Manhattan hospital as part of a mission organized by the late U.S. writer Norman Cousins, the newspaper said.

After returning to Japan, she left for the United States again and continued to share her experiences while living there.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namagahe

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations For 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Legal? Quitting Your Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Make-Your-Own Experiences in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Getting Lucky with Fukubukuro on New Year’s

GaijinPot Blog

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life in Japan’ Articles of 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Practical Tips to Save Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Year of The Snake: Snake Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog