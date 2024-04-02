Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M7.5 earthquake hits near Taiwan; tsunami alert issued for southwestern Japanese islands

TAPIPEI/TOKYO

A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck off Taiwan Wednesday morning, and Japan issued a tsunami alert for the southwestern Japanese island group of Okinawa.

Japan's meteorological agency forecast a tsunami of up to 3 meters.

It wasn't yet clear if there was any damage from the quake.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

