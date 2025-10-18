 Japan Today
A drone view of a farmer driving a tractor at a rice farm in Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture. Image: REUTERS file
national

29% of Japan's rice farms to raise crop acreage amid price surge: survey

TOKYO

Some 29 percent of Japanese rice farmers said they are willing to increase their acreage for next year's harvest, a farm ministry survey showed Friday, as rice prices remain near record highs.

The online survey of 8,095 farmers, conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries from June to August, found that 56 percent plan to maintain their current acreage for the 2026 crop.

Japan has seen rice prices remain around record highs following a surge in 2024, despite government efforts to curb prices by releasing rice from stockpiles.

Some 59 percent said they maintained the same acreage for this year's harvest as the previous year's, citing labor shortages, while 34 percent increased their crop area, according to the ministry.

Respondents cited uncertainty over future rice prices as the biggest challenge to increasing production, while the costs of adding machinery and equipment were also among their concerns.

Regarding production plans for the next five years, 11 percent said they plan to reduce or stop production. Among them, 49 percent cited having no successor as the reason.

