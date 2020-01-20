Abe calls for vigilance, steps against spread of new coronavirus

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday Japan needs to be on high alert and take necessary measures against a new coronavirus amid a spike in patients in China ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.
In a meeting at the prime minister's office, Abe instructed Cabinet ministers to strengthen quarantine efforts, monitor patients suspected of contracting the virus and gather the latest information in coordination with international organizations.
"Although we are not in a situation in which continuous human-to-human transmission has been confirmed, the number of patients has been rising in China. We need to be more vigilant," Abe said during the meeting.
As of Monday, around 220 people were confirmed to have been infected with the new coronavirus in cities and provinces in China, including Beijing and Shanghai. A fourth person has died of pneumonia caused by the virus, local health authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan said Tuesday.
Japan confirmed its first case of infection last week after a man in his 30s tested positive for pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus. He returned to Japan in early January after travelling to Wuhan where the virus outbreak likely originated in December.
Japanese authorities are stepping up efforts to prevent the spread of the virus as many Chinese tourists are expected to arrive in Japan during the Chinese New Year holidays from Jan 24 to 30.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the government will do "all it can" to prevent an outbreak in the country.
"We will ask passengers flying from Wuhan to answer questionnaires about their health condition," Suga said at a press conference.
"We also have a system at hospitals across the nation to monitor pneumonia patients if they have traveled to Wuhan and the cause (of infection) is not clear," the top government spokesman said.
Amid the surge in infections in China, the World Health Organization is expected to convene an emergency meeting later this week.
See related story here.© KYODO
1 Comment
Login to comment
Yubaru
No crap! Japan is right next to China, one of the more popular destinations, and until today, not a damn peep out of the government's mouth about how they plan to control the spread here!
I guess Abe waited until the rest of the world decided what to do or he was waiting for an outbreak here!
THESE kinds of problems are really getting me ticked off about Abe and his do nothing cabinet! We down here are literally on the front line of this with so many damn tourists arriving from China every year!
Disillusioned
Uh, oh! Who remembers the panic buying of paper masks when the SARS virus kicked off a decade or so ago? Those people probably still have stock of them. Just wash your hands and keep your fingers out of your nose and eyes. for a country that prides itself on being clean and modern the personal hygiene of many people is disgusting! So many adults picking their noses on the trains and just dropping their boogers to the floor, Coughing all over anybody in the general vicinity, not washing their hands on leaving a toilet, the list goes on.
Oh, and by the way, paper masks do absolutely nothing to stop the spread of viruses unless they are a 12 ply surgical mask that is changed every 20 minutes. In fact those paper (dust) masks create the perfect environment for a virus to live with lots of fresh air, moisture and warmth. People keep touching the mask as they move it up and down, transfer the virus to the mask wear it is happy, touch the mask again picking up the virus and transfer it to their eyes, which is where viruses get into the body. Human saliva is antibacterial and kills most viruses. The hairs in the noise catch bacteria and kill them with warm exhaled air. The vast majority of viruses are spread by contact not through the air. The only way to effectively avoid infection by viruses is to wash your hands with soap regularly (8-10 times a day) and keep your fingers out of your eyes.
Cricky
Again an urge! Shouldn't it be standard procedure. Arrivals vomiting puss, coughing up major organs sumimasennnnnn, over here please. Not rocket science.
smithinjapan
Yubaru: "I guess Abe waited until the rest of the world decided what to do or he was waiting for an outbreak here!"
Hasn't there already been one confirmed case in Japan? Given how influenza is epidemic levels every single year here, if this new virus hits full swing Japan will be the world's hot spot for it over night. You're right that the government here was been sitting on its hands with this, as they do for most problems until it's too late, but we also know that Japan gets heaps and heaps of money from China through tourism, and with the Lunar New Year going to be peak tourist season, there's not much more concrete they can do if they want to bring home the bacon. Probably once the Lunar New Year tourist boom is over you'll here them putting stricter measures on flights coming in from China. In the meantime, I expect "Anti-corona virus and minus ion masks" to be on shelves soon.