Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe inspects flood damage caused by the Chikuma River in Nagano, on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
national

Abe pledges all-out efforts to locate missing people in typhoon-hit areas

0 Comments
NAGANO, Japan

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged all-out efforts Sunday to help locate missing people and restore infrastructure devastated by Typhoon Hagibis in a meeting with the governor of Nagano Prefecture, one of the hardest-hit areas.

"The government will do everything it can. We will make all-out efforts in searching for missing people and in restoring rivers and lifeline services," the premier told Nagano Gov Shuichi Abe during the meeting at the prefectural government office.

The prime minister inspected the site of the breached embankment of the Chikuma River, inundated homes and other areas hit by the typhoon last weekend, following his recent inspections in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures.

In Nagano, he also visited an evacuation center to meet displaced people and listen to what kind of urgent support they need.

The season's 19th typhoon caused massive flooding and landslides, claiming the lives of at least 79 people in Tokyo and 11 other prefectures, with 10 still missing.

More than 56,000 homes were left damaged, destroyed or inundated, the government said Sunday.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Prime Minister Pledge and his blue overalls,

Sounds like a great kids' TV cartoon.......I will let you use it for a 10% royalty fee.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Meguro Parasitological Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Castles

Kumamoto Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #51: Apple Watch Users Told To Go For a Run During Typhoon Hagibis

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends That Are Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Tips And Tricks For Staying Active In Tokyo Through Pregnancy And Beyond

Savvy Tokyo