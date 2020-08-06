Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk on a crossing in Tokyo. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday there is no immediate need to declare another state of emergency in Japan. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Abe says no need for another state of emergency over coronavirus

19 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday reiterated there is no immediate need to declare another state of emergency in Japan despite a recent resurgence in novel coronavirus infections.

Speaking at a press conference in Hiroshima, Abe said there had been far fewer serious and fatal cases recently compared to when the previous state of emergency was declared in April, and that hospitals across the country were better equipped to treat patients.

"The aim is to prevent the spread of infections as much as possible while also keeping social and economic activity going," he said. "It's a very difficult task, but we will act quickly and as necessary to protect lives and livelihoods while avoiding a situation where another state of emergency is needed."

After getting the outbreak under some degree of control in May, Japan has seen a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks especially in urban centers such as Tokyo and Osaka, as well as Aichi Prefecture and Okinawa.

There are concerns next week's Bon summer holiday could cause another spike in infections as the period usually sees airports, highways and bullet trains full as Japanese visit relatives in the regions or go on vacation.

Abe called on the public to take precautions against spreading the coronavirus, such as avoiding the "3 Cs" -- closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings -- should they choose to travel next week.

"I ask that we be especially careful not to spread infections to the elderly," he said.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 360 new cases of the novel coronavirus, up from the 263 new infections confirmed on Wednesday.

Of the total number, 229, or 64%, are in their 20s and 30s.

the single-day figure brings Tokyo's cumulative total to over 14,600.

The Tokyo metropolitan government is considering designating two hospitals to exclusively treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus amid the recent rise in cases, according to sources familiar with the issue.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

19 Comments
Login to comment

Im so relieved!!! Shinzō Abe is great politician and knows what he is doing. No need for state of emergency, I'm going to pack my backpack and get ready for travelling!

1 ( +12 / -11 )

And this is why he needs to retire into the abyss. No consideration for even his own people. What a poor excuse of a leader.

4 ( +15 / -11 )

Glad to hear that. Now open the borders and let me use my GoTo money from Tokyo. I want to see Hokkaido.

3 ( +11 / -8 )

Ofcourse Mr.President you're commuting by your Government car.

please consider like us everyday using public government vehicle. 100 peoples are standing and sitting next to me. still feeling fear..

8 ( +16 / -8 )

Well they better have enough ventilators and hospital beds to accommodate all who gets sick from the un-controlled spreading of virus.

2 ( +10 / -8 )

unfortunately, too many people, and the media, just focus on the infection rate, which merely reflects one data point. the more important data points are hospitalization rates, icu rates and number of deaths. if these remail low, then who cares if 1,000 people a day, most of whom are young people, get infected.

4 ( +15 / -11 )

There was no need for the first one

-1 ( +13 / -14 )

Abe said there had been far fewer serious and fatal cases recently compared to when the previous state of emergency was declared in April, and that hospitals across the country were better equipped to treat patients.

Where is the proof anyone can make a statement.

2 ( +9 / -7 )

unfortunately, too many people, and the media, just focus on the infection rate, which merely reflects one data point. the more important data points are hospitalization rates, icu rates and number of deaths. if these remail low, then who cares if 1,000 people a day, most of whom are young people, get infected.

Even with young people who got infected, need to look at the long term effects, such as lung and brain damage, so the numbers of infection rate still quite important.

6 ( +12 / -6 )

He's right and the first and last time I can agree with him about anything.

-5 ( +5 / -10 )

"The aim is to prevent the spread of infections as much as possible while also keeping social and economic activity going,"

Well said!

@Reckless and @Larr Flint:

Enjoy!

-4 ( +5 / -9 )

Haven't agreed with him much so far, but I think he's right this time.

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

"I ask that we be especially careful not to spread infections to the elderly," he said.

Well, since you asked so nicely I'll do my best.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

The two old people on the pictures do wear gloves. They are certainly scared to go out.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

This is a good website for deciding one's opinion on the matter for us Tokyo folks: https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en

You can choose the language.

I wish the ministry of health used the same layout. No wonder people are confused: https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/bunya/newpage_00032.html#situation

2 ( +2 / -0 )

unfortunately, too many people, and the media, just focus on the infection rate, which merely reflects one data point. the more important data points are hospitalization rates, icu rates and number of deaths. if these remail low, then who cares if 1,000 people a day, most of whom are young people, get infected.

I understand your point, but I do care because so long as the number of infections is growing then we run the risk of them getting out of control and growing at an exponential rate as has been seen in other countries. If that happens then the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths will also increase.

While I am very thankful that deaths remain low, the best way of ensuring that it stays that way is to care about the infection rate.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Well the health care system should be much better prepared now.

Problem is if people from Tokyo can't travel some might spend the holidays in places with 3Cs

Hopefully most people will do the prudent thing

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Just put him in the packed Yamamoto line every morning for 1 week. He will change his mind.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

@yakyak, I don't know about that. Japanese love their crowded trains.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There was no need for the first one

Word.

But people just want to believe this is a horrible virus that will kill everyone, even thou the evidence shows otherwise...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Being Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Uncategorized

Shosenkyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #91: A Never Ending Rainy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: How To Use Taxis

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Navigating Controversial Topics During English Lessons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Top 5 Must-Watch Anime from Kyoto Animation Studios

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Giving Birth In Japan: A Lengthy Yet Salubrious Hospital Stay

Savvy Tokyo

9 Tips for a More Eco-Responsible Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog