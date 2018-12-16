Dementia puts financial assets of elderly at risk in Japan

Yumiko Okubo, 71, had forgotten how to heat up food.
"What's a microwave?" she asked her husband, Eiichi.
Yumiko was in the early stages of dementia, struggling with vocabulary and unable to teach the kimono-dressing classes she had run for 25 years.
The difficulty with everyday tasks has made life challenging for her and Eiichi, who has been caring for her since 2008.
But she is also unable to deal with her finances - a situation that experts say is increasingly common in fast-aging Japan and that puts trillions of yen worth of assets at risk.
Rika Kambayashi, a social worker in Kyoto, says she has seen many cases of dementia patients withdrawing large sums without a clear grasp of what they are doing or why.
In one example, she said, a woman in her 90s withdrew 20 million yen of her savings at a grandson's urging.
"She was saying she withdrew nine or ten. It took me a while to realize she was talking about a number of banknote rolls," Kambayashi said. A roll is typically one hundred 10,000 yen notes. "It was clearly a case of abuse."
Dementia has been diagnosed in more than 5 million Japanese. The government estimates that number will increase to 7 million to 8 million, or 6 to 7 percent of the total population, by 2030.
The OECD has a somewhat lower estimate that dementia will affect 3.8 percent of Japan's population by 2037, still the highest among the 35 OECD states and far above the average of 2.3 percent predicted for the group.
Japanese with dementia will hold about 215 trillion yen ($2 trillion) in financial assets by 2030, compared with 143 trillion yen now, according to estimates by Dai-ichi Life Research.
Many companies now face risks in doing business with people with dementia, whose families may return later to ask that the transaction be cancelled, said Jin Narumoto, professor of psychiatry at Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine.
A survey by Narumoto and three other researchers found about 30 percent of dementia patients and families have experienced financial losses because of the condition.
Bank officials say tellers now regularly encounter people with dementia who cannot use an ATM or who repeatedly ask the same questions. Some behave strangely, accuse employees of theft or even become violent.
Dementia is closely linked to age, and by 2030, about 31 percent of Japan's population is projected to be 65 or older. As the country's life expectancy is 84 years, the highest in the world, the problem of dementia will only intensify.
Dementia is caused by several diseases, with Alzheimer's accounting for about two-thirds. It covers a range of symptoms, broadly defined as a decline in memory and thinking serious enough to hamper daily life.
Patients gradually lose their ability to count, tell time, or recognize places and people, including close relatives. There's no known cure, although there are medications to slow the condition's progress.
As banks encounter more customers dealing with dementia, many, such as Nomura and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, are educating staff about how to safely and fairly handle interactions.
"In the past, teller staff have been dealing with each case ad-hoc. But it is important they sit together with people with medical background and learn about dementia," said Masaru Mimura, professor at neuropsychiatry at Keio University in Tokyo.
In Tokyo, five shinkin, or cooperative financial institutions, jointly set up a non-profit called Shinkin Seinenkouken Support to offer low-cost financial guardian services for people with dementia, working closely with a local government.
Guardians are appointed by a local court and help their clients professionally manage finances. They can act on behalf of their clients and even cancel contracts or purchases if needed.
Perhaps most important, they help families learn to cope with the ailment, introducing them to social welfare services.
But such systems have been prone to abuse. From 2010-2015, there were almost 3,000 reported cases of misuse, with 21 billion yen stolen by guardians, and many experts say there is little oversight.
To address that, Shinkin Support assigns two guardians for each customer. It also conducts regular staff audits, much as banks do.
"Because we assign two people, our cost is twice as much as others. But we think that is a cost we need to pay," said Hitoshi Hiramori, director of Shinkin Seinenkouken Support. "We think of this more as community service."
Several other banks offer products that allow guardians only limited access for daily use, to prevent embezzlement.
Other organizations hope technology will provide a solution.
Money Forward, a fintech company that offers bookkeeping and financial management services, is developing an app-based warning system for suspicious transactions.
If someone who rarely withdraws money suddenly goes to an ATM seven times in one day, for instance - a possible sign their memory could be impaired - the app can alert the person's family, said Toshio Taki, board director of the firm.
For the Okubos, such assistance would help reduce some of the stress of everyday life - and help the couple focus on the normalcy that remains."Even after she stopped using a wallet by herself, she still could do other things completely fine, like taking pictures or walking," Eiichi Okubo said, reminiscing about 500-kilometer hikes they took in 2012 and 2014. "All my friends today are people who I came to know after Yumiko's dementia. So I feel I owe myself to her."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Do the hustle
Do the math people! 7% of the total population have dementia. At present, over 60’s make up around 35% of the population. This means around around 25-30% of the over 60’s are suffering from dementia. That is extremely high by comparison. Dementia is cause by bad sleeping habits when you are young. Japanese teens and infants do not get enough sleep. The teens are because of education and the infants because of uneducated parents. This situation is only going to get worse.
Chabbawanga
High sugar intake is one of the leading causes of dementia. 3 mammoth bowls of sticky white rice a day might be a staple of the Japanese diet, but it ain't doing those brains any favours. Cut the carbs people
Laguna
My wife and I have a number of elderly friends, and three times to date, we have been approached by some confused as to how they had spent outragous amounts of money on something they don't need. I've learned that a quick call to the local consumer protection board, who in turn contacts the company in question, is the most efficient and effective way to handle such matters. The board is sufficiently red in tooth and claw that, in each case I've experienced, the money has been returned promptly - and in two of the cases, the companies did not even bother to retrieve the purchases.
Assure your elderly neighbors that you are approachable if they are concerned they've made a mistake. Such mistakes are generally easilly correctable if addressed promptly.
thepersoniamnow
Fraud will abound!
Where theres weakness, bad humans will exploit it. Protect your family!
wanderlust
My mother would withdraw amounts of up to GBP2,000 (JPY 300,000), from ATMs, banks and post offices, and would bury it in the garden and other places! When we found out later what she had been doing, we dug it up, at least most of it, and luckily the banks agreed to replace it; as the paper had rotted and only the metal strip inside remained. She'd also deposit silver cutlery and jewelry in the garden and the neighbours' mail boxes in the dawn hours, down the backs of chairs, anywhere she could get to.
She was totally unaware of what she had been doing; but the hardest part for us was taking away her cheque book and credit cards; she screamed, swore and shouted that we were trying to rob her. After that she was given a purse with just a few pounds for necessities, to keep an illusion of independence; however she was never allowed out alone.
When we finally introduced her and my father to a care home, and sold their house; my job was to go around the home and garden with a metal detector, looking for her buried treasure! There was quite a lot.
It would have been great if we could have alerted banks and post offices not to process her transactions, but that was not possible at the time.
One of the many non-medical aspects of managing patients with dementia.
sf2k
By adopting a Western diet Japanese have also adopted Western diseases. Okinawans, the older ones, who ate a predominately plant based diet (~85% ) didn't have anything like this. But their progeny do
KFC, chicken and copious amounts of meat are taking its toll.
Interesting Japan doesn't get the obesity but also has the diabetes as well
sf2k
Japan has the science to save itself. http://www.okicent.org/study.html
Okinawa Centenarian Study longest of its kind in the world. Because of verifiable records lasting more than 100 years.
1glenn
IMO, the old get targeted for financial abuse, with or without dementia, no matter where they reside.
sf2k
Countries with high meat consumption associated with Alzheimer's and not plant based consumption. That's just a fact.
https://nutritionfacts.org/?s=alzheimer%27s
69 videos, thousands of studies
Many I might add are from Japanese scientists, but it's a worldwide scientific investigation
Japan has to stop emulating the USA and go back to its more plant based roots
Meat consumption in Japan rose 500% see here in
https://nutritionfacts.org/video/how-to-prevent-alzheimers-with-diet/
Great time to be online folks
Do the hustle
This is us absolutely hilarious! You do realize of course, the people who are suffering with dementia now are over 60 years old, right? Japan didn’t start adopting western foods until the mid to late 70’s and even then, it was only a few KFC and McDonalds restaurants. It wasn’t until the late 89’s and 90’s that these devilish western foods you speak of became common among Japanese. This puts your theory of blaming western foods right down the toilet, where it belongs. The people who are ill now grew up on a Japanese diet and culture. You really need to stop trying to blame all of Japan’s problems on foreigners. You just make yourself look foolish.
badman
I would love to the formula you used to come up with that, lol. You realize Dementia is not spread evenly across all age groups, right? I imagine you could find the statistics, but I would say conservatively 95% of Dementia cases are concentrated in the over 60 cohort.
OnTheTrail
Laguna - nice work, thanks for being a good person!
Laguna
OnTheTrail, I'm just prepping for my day. It's not entirely alturaristic.
sf2k
try 1960
But the science though. All the studies and measurable impacts etc
If you could just watch a 4 minute video though, instead of instantly complaining it might do you some good. Citations at bottom of video, if that matters anymore
sf2k
It was Science as reported in a peer reviewed journal. Here's one of the study links titled """Trends in diet and Alzheimer's disease during the nutrition transition in Japan and developing countries.""" https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24037034
As well the video explains the data as noted already above but here it is again. All of 4 min 27 sec showing how meat consumption in Japan rose 500% and direct correlations with disease incidence. Actual brain artery photos as direct evidence.
https://nutritionfacts.org/video/how-to-prevent-alzheimers-with-diet/
I really wish people could read instead of just flying off the handle about pesky foreigners ragging on Japan. That's not the case.
Professional people all over the world are trying to help but can't get through the noise of inspired ignorance or the next social media diatribe
I will now be downvoted for my efforts
thepersoniamnow
Sf2k
I think there’s elements of truth to what you say, but imo you took it way literally and one dimensionally. Have you seen the links between a high soy diet and Dementia for example? It’s scary when you look into it.
In any case, let’s have moderation and stay healthy.
sf2k
@thepersoniamnow: That sounded interesting so I looked it up and yep there was an entry. Not always the case but I guess we're lucky today. High soy and dementia was disproven. https://nutritionfacts.org/video/does-tofu-cause-dementia/
"""...If the journalists had bothered to read the study, they would have seen that according to Indonesian departments of health, formaldehyde is often added to tofu (but not tempeh) to preserve its freshness. Formaldehyde, the neurotoxic carcinogen formaldehyde. This is actually what it looks like. Mystery solved."""
Looks like a case of quick judgement to sell clicks.
Tempeh which actually has more soy in it than tofu came out of the study just fine. Also other entries show how tofu is a great cancer fighter. (96 entries!) This is probably why Japan and other parts of Asia have such a disparity in cancers versus Western countries where soy consumption may be limited
sf2k
The good news is that since most diseases are diet based, we can learn from various countries and help each other with what works