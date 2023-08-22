AI to create song for school in Mie, in country's 1st

A city in central Japan said Monday it will use artificial intelligence to compose a song for a new school to open in fiscal 2026, hailing the project as the nation's first.

The song will be for merged elementary and junior high school in Tado District of Kuwana, a city in Mie Prefecture. Schools there are being reorganized in response to a declining population.

Cooperating with Japan's Riken research institute, which is studying school songs using AI technology, the city wants local children and their parents to suggest words they want to be included in the song's lyrics.

AI is expected to automatically generate the lyrics and melody once the words are input in the system. The final song-making process will involve a panel of local school officials, parents and residents who are preparing for the opening of the new school.

"We hope it will become a school song that children can enjoy singing," Kuwana Mayor Narutaka Ito told a press conference.

The lyrics and music writing are scheduled for completion by the end of the current fiscal year next March. The "songwriter" is expected to become "the people of Tado and Chokouka AI."

Chokouka is the name of the research project Riken is involved in. It intends to explore school songs, which it calls "Japan's unique school culture," to fit the modern age amid diversifying values and the rapid progress in technology.

School songs are said to date back to the Meiji government's educational reform efforts to unify thoughts and values, but have subsequently turned into songs valued by the local communities, the project website said.

