Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Children play in a camp for internally displaced people in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sept 15. Photo: AP/Felipe Dana
national

Aid groups in Japan vow to continue support for Afghanistan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Humanitarian organizations in Japan have said they are determined to continue support for Afghanistan despite deteriorating security and logistics issues amid uncertainty in the country following the Taliban's return to power last month.

Some expressed concern over the future of Afghanistan following the suicide bombings near the Kabul airport in late August and said they have been trying to collect information on the chaotic situation in the country, from which the United States withdrew its troops to end a 20-year war triggered by the 2001 terrorist attacks on American soil.

"The situation is changing every day and we are trying our best to gather information," said Akiko Suzuki, 39, a spokeswoman for the Shanti Volunteer Association, which offers educational support to Afghanistan with the help of local staff.

"We've heard there is lack of food in Afghanistan, so we are examining when we can start aid," Suzuki said. At present, the Tokyo-based nongovernmental organization, which builds schools and libraries for children in Asia, does not have any Japanese staff in the conflict-ravaged country.

Peshawar-kai, a nongovernmental aid group based in Fukuoka Prefecture, has continued to provide medical assistance in Afghanistan even after losing the head of its local office, Tetsu Nakamura, who was gunned down in the country in 2019.

A clinic opened by the Japanese physician in the eastern province of Nangarhar resumed operations on Aug 21 after being closed on Aug 15, when the Taliban captured Kabul.

Peshawar-kai Chairman Masaru Murakami said on the group's website the number of COVID-19 patients has been on the rise with the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus in Afghanistan and stocks of medicine at the clinic could run out in late September.

"The clinic is now in full operation. We will continue our activities to meet the needs of local people who cannot leave Afghanistan," Murakami said.

Nakamura, who was killed at the age of 73, had devoted his life to drilling wells and other humanitarian work in Afghanistan. A mural dedicated to him in central Kabul was erased recently under the new rule by the Islamic militant group, as it was located in a traffic circle named after a known anti-Taliban resistance figure.

Reshad Khaled, 71, a physician from Afghanistan who heads the nonprofit organization Karez Health and Educational Services based in central Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture, said, "I am worried about what will happen from now on."

"The Taliban lacks human resources and a system to govern people," Khaled said as he sought the international community's involvement in the new Afghan government. His group has been providing medical and educational support in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan.

Khaled, who had started a clinic in 1993 in Shizuoka Prefecture after coming to Japan as a student, also expressed anger at the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan last month.

"Afghans have relied on the U.S. military for 20 years but they left the country for their convenience without thinking about the locals," he said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog