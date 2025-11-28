Ainu remains to be returned to Japan by London's Natural History Museum

The remains of five Ainu people will be returned to Japan by London's Natural History Museum, the Japanese government said Friday.

The government has been attempting to secure the return of individual remains of numerous Ainu, an indigenous ethnic group mainly from Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido, which had been removed abroad for anthropological studies.

Regional revitalization minister Hitoshi Kikawada, who is also in charge of Ainu policy, told reporters that the return would allow for memorial services, saying "the government will continue its efforts so the remains will be returned as soon as possible."

According to the Cabinet Office, the government is arranging with Britain to take possession of the remains in the next fiscal year. They will be preserved at Upopoy -- an Ainu cultural facility and museum in Shiraoi, Hokkaido -- for a period following their return.

Four of the five sets of remains were excavated in 1865 in Yakumo and Mori in Hokkaido, while the origin of the fifth individual's remains is unknown. The government will accept applications from Ainu organizations wishing to claim the remains with known origins from Monday.

In May, the remains of three individuals held by the University of Edinburgh in Scotland were returned to Hokkaido.

