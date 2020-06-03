Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

AINU trademark application in China criticized by Japan's indigenous people

0 Comments
SAPPORO

An application by an individual in China to register a trademark using the name of Japan's indigenous Ainu people has been criticized for being an attempt to profit off their culture.

Documents disclosed by the Japan Patent Office showed Wednesday that an application was lodged to trademark "AINU" for products such as smartphone cases or computer mice.

The filing was made in March by an individual in Shenzhen, southeastern China.

The application was pending as of Tuesday and the JPO only said it will make a decision based on trademark law.

It is unclear whether the applicant was aware of the significance of the word Ainu when filing for the trademark and the person's agent in Japan who processed the paperwork only confirmed to Kyodo News that the request was made through a patent office in China.

"I don't know if (the applicant) had considered a specific ethnic group," the agent said, adding, "I think the patent office will reject it if it is considered offensive."

The application comes as the Japanese government plans to open the National Ainu Museum and Park in Hokkaido this year to promote a wider understanding of the ethnic minority that is indigenous to the nation's northernmost main island.

"We believe that it is an attempt to profit off our community. We want the government to object," said Hiroshi Hirono, who heads an association that advises those wishing to develop products using traditional Ainu design.

Japan last year enacted legislation aimed at protecting and promoting Ainu culture through the provision of financial assistance, stipulating for the first time that they are an indigenous people.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The 4 Types of Remote Workers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Akita

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: May 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

3 Vegetarian Rice Cooker Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Top Beaches in Shimoda

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Going to the Dentist in Japan

GaijinPot Blog