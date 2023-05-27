Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Air France flight turns back to Osaka after malfunction

0 Comments
TOKYO

An Air France KLM SA passenger plane flying from Osaka in western Japan to French capital Paris turned back on Sunday after weather radar and speed meters malfunctioned while flying over the Pacific Ocean, Kyodo news agency reported.

None of the 324 passengers and crew were injured, but the aircraft's leading edge was damaged and the cause was being investigated, Kyodo said, citing the transport ministry's office at Kansai International Airport.

Air France flight 291 took off from Kansai airport around 11:15 a.m. The Airbus SE A350 turned back about 35 minutes later and landed safely at the same airport at around 2:25 p.m.

The Kansai airport office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism did not answer telephone calls from Reuters seeking comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shine On! Kids President Kimberly Forsythe Gives Back To Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shinryoku Season: A Time of New Life and New Green

GaijinPot Blog

Matcha and Melon Afternoon Teas For Summer In Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet 4: June Mixer and Cocktail Hour

GaijinPot Blog

Ichibata Electric Railway

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Still Life

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Medicine And Kanji To Know When You’re Sick

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Historical Parks That Will Take You Back In Time

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Shinji

GaijinPot Travel