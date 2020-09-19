Haneda Airport, train stations in Tokyo busy as travelers head out for Silver Week

Haneda Airport and train stations in Tokyo were filled with travelers for the first time in many months on Saturday as people headed out of the capital to take advantage of the four-day holiday break popularly referred to as Silver Week.
At Haneda, both Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said planes were almost full, Fuji TV reported. The airlines said they expect to carry around 160,000 passengers between Saturday and Tuesday night — their highest levels since February. JAL said its load factor was about 70% of last year’s figure, while ANA put its figure at 50%.
Meanwhile, shinkansen (bullet trains) leaving stations in Tokyo were running at around 52% capacity on Saturday morning. JR East staff handed out wet tissues and face masks to passengers on platforms waiting to board trains at Tokyo Station.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Bernard Marx
Good to see people getting back to normal and not believing all the hysteria around Covid.
BackpackingNepal
Not Golden or Silver week this year. It's always Bronze for people with low salary/savings/situation but it's always Diamond Holiday for people who just feel good if they can able to.
Like me, who don't complain if food is bad, i eat other thing, if weather is bad, i go other place, if too much crowd, i go quiet areas, if annoying people, i ignore, if it's expensive, i choose other, Nothing to be frustrated about, something is there to make you feel good and you just sense it.
thepersoniamnow
Aight thanks for confirming that BackpackingNepal.
Its neither Gold or Silver or Bronze, theres rich and poor and the inbetween on earth, and life is what you make of it...got it