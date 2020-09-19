Haneda Airport, train stations in Tokyo busy as travelers head out for Silver Week

Haneda Airport and train stations in Tokyo were filled with travelers for the first time in many months on Saturday as people headed out of the capital to take advantage of the four-day holiday break popularly referred to as Silver Week.

At Haneda, both Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said planes were almost full, Fuji TV reported. The airlines said they expect to carry around 160,000 passengers between Saturday and Tuesday night — their highest levels since February. JAL said its load factor was about 70% of last year’s figure, while ANA put its figure at 50%.

Meanwhile, shinkansen (bullet trains) leaving stations in Tokyo were running at around 52% capacity on Saturday morning. JR East staff handed out wet tissues and face masks to passengers on platforms waiting to board trains at Tokyo Station.

© Japan Today