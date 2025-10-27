 Japan Today
An Asiatic black bear
national

Akita governor asks SDF to help cull bears as attacks spike

AKITA

The governor of Akita Prefecture, a mountainous northern region, has called for the military's help to protect residents from an unprecedented wave of bear attacks.

"Exhaustion on the ground is reaching its limit," Governor Kenta Suzuki said in an Instagram post on Sunday. He said he planned to visit the defense ministry in person as soon as Tuesday to ask for its help with a bear cull.

A defense ministry spokesperson said she was unaware of any planned visit.

Suzuki's plea came after a bear attack in Akita on Friday in which one person was killed and three others injured, amid a record number of attacks across the country this year.

Local authorities in Akita say 54 people have been killed or injured this year, up from 11 last year, while sightings have increased around six-fold to more than 8,000 incidents.

Rising bear numbers and depopulation in rural areas are increasingly bringing people into contact with bears. Many encounters have occurred in towns and villages where the animals forage for food, sometimes entering homes, and on at least two occasions, supermarkets.

Japan's aging population also means it has too few qualified hunters to track down bears, which appear less fearful of humans than in the past.

Japanese black bears, common across most of the country, can weigh up to 140 kg. Brown bears on its northern island of Hokkaido can weigh as much as 400 kg.

Akita has begun "distributing bear-repellent spray along school routes to ensure children's safety," Suzuki said in his post.

no, it’s because there is no longer enough money in then job of being a Matagi. Like everything else.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

