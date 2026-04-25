Akiyoshidai plateau in western Japan added to UNESCO Global Geopark list

Japan's largest karst plateau, Akiyoshidai, and its surrounding area have been recognized as a UNESCO Global Geopark for their landscapes of international geological significance.

The Mine-Akiyoshidai Karst Plateau in Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture, known for limestone outcrops resembling a flock of sheep, is the 11th site in Japan to earn the global status.

The U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's executive board endorsed the designation of the special natural park in western Japan at a meeting in Paris.

The plateau formed from limestone that originated about 350 million years ago as coral reefs in the sea and later became rock as it was uplifted onto land. The current terrain was shaped over time as the limestone was eroded by rainwater and groundwater.

The site also includes Akiyoshido, one of the nation's largest limestone caves.

The previous UNESCO Global Geopark designation in Japan was awarded in 2023 to the entire city of Hakusan in Ishikawa Prefecture, home to Mt. Hakusan and the Tedori River.

© KYODO