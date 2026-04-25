 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mine-Akiyoshidai geopark
Undated file photo shows landscape featuring the Mine-Akiyoshidai geopark in Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture. Image: Japanese Geoparks Network/Kyodo
national

Akiyoshidai plateau in western Japan added to UNESCO Global Geopark list

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's largest karst plateau, Akiyoshidai, and its surrounding area have been recognized as a UNESCO Global Geopark for their landscapes of international geological significance.

The Mine-Akiyoshidai Karst Plateau in Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture, known for limestone outcrops resembling a flock of sheep, is the 11th site in Japan to earn the global status.

The U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's executive board endorsed the designation of the special natural park in western Japan at a meeting in Paris.

The plateau formed from limestone that originated about 350 million years ago as coral reefs in the sea and later became rock as it was uplifted onto land. The current terrain was shaped over time as the limestone was eroded by rainwater and groundwater.

The site also includes Akiyoshido, one of the nation's largest limestone caves.

The previous UNESCO Global Geopark designation in Japan was awarded in 2023 to the entire city of Hakusan in Ishikawa Prefecture, home to Mt. Hakusan and the Tedori River.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Startup Visa (2026): How to Start a Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: “Foreign Passports This Way” and Other Everyday Moments in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nicchu Line Weeping Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Travel

Opinion

Overtourism in Japan: Can Tourists Help Fix It?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Tomioka Silk Mill: An Easy Day Trip to Gunma

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

New Rules for Language Students in Japan From 2026

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan Will Pay You ¥20,000 to Use Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Takami Village

GaijinPot Travel

Hirosaki City Apple Park

GaijinPot Travel

Golden Week in Japan: Dates, Meaning and What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog