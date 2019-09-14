Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A Japan Airlines plane is seen parked at a gate at Narita airport. Photo: REUTERS file
national

Alcohol detected in JAL pilot’s system before takeoff

TOKYO

A high level of alcohol was detected in the system of a Japan Airlines pilot after he took a mandatory pre-flight breathalyzer test.

According to JAL, the male captain, 58, was scheduled to fly from Narita airport to Nagoya on Thursday night, Fuji TV reported. However, a pre-flight test showed his blood alcohol level to be above the limit set by the airline for flight crew. The flight was delayed after the captain was taken off the plane and replaced at the last minute.

JAL said the captain was drinking at a restaurant where he reportedly consumed five "lemon sours" (lemon-flavored cocktails) and half a bottle of red wine.

The airline said it will dismiss the captain. In a statement, JAL said: "Given the fact that alcohol-related incidents continue to occur, we intend to take a strict attitude toward such behavior.”

