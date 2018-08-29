Alert level lowered for volcano on southwest Japanese island

The weather agency on Wednesday lowered the alert level for a volcano on Kuchinoerabu Island in southwestern Japan as an eruption causing serious damage to residential areas is now unlikely.

The alert level was lowered to three, which restricts entry to Mt. Shindake, from four on the scale of five. On Aug 15, the Japan Meteorological Agency had raised the alert level from two to four, urging residents to prepare for a possible evacuation, after seismic activity increased on the island in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The agency said the amount of volcanic gas spewed over the area has been decreasing since Aug 18 but has not returned to the level seen in early August, leaving the possibility of volcanic eruptions affecting areas within 2 kilometers of the crater.

Since Aug 15, about 20 residents within about a 3-km radius of the crater temporarily took shelter at local community centers. Even after the alert level was lowered, the local government continued to call on residents to prepare for a possible evacuation.

