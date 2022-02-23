Alert level raised for Mt Ontake due to more volcanic quakes

Japan's weather agency on Wednesday raised its alert level for Mt Ontake in the central part of the country, warning against going near its crater as volcanic earthquakes have increased.

The level-2 alert for the 3,067-meter volcano straddling Nagano and Gifu prefectures is the first since Aug. 21, 2017, with the Japan Meteorological Agency warning about the possibility of flying rocks around the 1-kilometer area from the crater on the mountain's summit.

It was moved up from level 1, meaning "potential increased activity." The agency has a five-scale volcanic alert system.

On Wednesday, there were 80 tremors between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. caused by volcanic activity, and slight swelling of the mountain was observed around its highest peak, according to the agency.

The massive eruption of the mountain on Sept. 27, 2014, claimed 58 lives and left five others missing.

Since 2014, climbers have not been allowed on the mountain during the winter season, according to Otaki, a village located at the foot of the volcano.

