Pop group Tokio to remain as special Olympic envoys

Japanese all-male pop group Tokio will remain as special ambassadors to promote the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games despite the departure of one member for forcibly kissing a high school girl at his home in February, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said Friday.

Although its talent agency terminated the contract with Tatsuya Yamaguchi, 46, over the incident earlier this month, the remaining four members will continue promoting the Olympic Games flag tour, in which replicas of the official flags of the event will travel across Japan.

"They have played a big role in creating momentum for the event. I expect them to carry on," said Koike, adding that the agency Johnny & Associates have promised the remaining members will "do their best" if given the chance.

Yamaguchi admitted to the allegation and was referred to prosecutors in April, but they dropped their indictment. The girl is believed to have withdrawn her victim report after agreeing to a settlement.

