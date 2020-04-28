All pachinko parlors in Tokyo now shut to contain virus: Koike

All pachinko parlors in Tokyo have suspended business as of Tuesday morning, complying with the metropolitan government's requests to shut under the state of emergency declaration to contain the coronavirus, Gov Yuriko Koike said.

Under the nationwide state of emergency, effective through the last day of the Golden Week holidays on May 6, prefectural governments do not have the legal power to force compliance with requests for non-essential businesses to close, but they are allowed to publicly name noncompliant companies in an effort to shame them for not being socially responsible during the crisis.

Koike had planned to release the names of pachinko parlors that refused to comply after Tuesday.

With many businesses and services asked to close through the holidays, some pachinko parlors remained open and continued to attract customers.

As of Sunday, 156 pachinko parlors in Tokyo still remained open, but the number dropped to 22 on Monday, with all agreeing to comply on Tuesday, after 60 metropolitan government officials in 15 teams directly visited noncompliant businesses and requested they close, Koike told reporters.

The city is currently investigating information about some parlors still operating as of Tuesday afternoon. Residents had complained it was unfair the businesses continued operating even after closure requests, and expressed concerns about the virus spreading as people were still gathering there.

The Osaka prefectural government on Friday revealed the names of six pachinko parlors defying its request to shut, marking the first such move under Japan's state of emergency declaration.

This was followed by Hyogo Prefecture, with other prefectures now also taking similar name-and-shame measures.

Kanagawa Gov Yuji Kuroiwa at a press conference Tuesday released the names of six noncompliant pachinko parlors. The prefecture, which borders Tokyo to the south, has received numerous calls from people notifying them that pachinko parlors are still operating.

In Wakayama Prefecture, where 11 pachinko parlors and sex-related establishments remain open as of Tuesday, Gov Yoshinobu Nisaka said that he will reveal their names as early as Wednesday should they continue to defy requests to shut.

