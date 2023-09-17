Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

All trips for public schools in Tokyo's Minato Ward to take place abroad

TOKYO

Third-year students at all public junior high schools in a central Tokyo ward will go abroad for their school trips starting from April 2024, with subsidies of around 500,000 yen to be provided per student, according to the municipality.

In a rare case nationwide, Minato Ward said it hopes that all students will have the opportunity to learn about different cultures in order to better understand foreign countries.

Every year across Japan, third-year junior high school students typically take school trips for several days, often considered a highlight of their time in school. However, the trips are generally domestic, with historical cities like Nara, Kyoto and Tokyo examples of popular destinations.

The costs of the overseas school trips for the students' parents and guardians will remain similar to what they would have paid for domestic trips at around 75,000 yen. The ward has set aside 512 million yen for the project in its supplementary budget for this fiscal year.

From June to September next year, about 760 students at 10 public junior high schools will travel to Singapore for five-day school trips. The schools plan to hold exchanges with local students.

The Southeast Asian city-state was chosen because one of its main languages is English and it is a relatively safe destination to visit.

At public elementary schools in Minato Ward, students start learning English from their first year.

"We want to foster open-minded students who think about issues at a global scale, with the hope that the trips will be able to help them toward that goal," a ward official in charge of the plan said.

There's no other way to improve different cultures and improving language except by sending students to school trips using subsidy?

