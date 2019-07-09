Newsletter Signup Register / Login
All routes to Mt. Fuji summit open for climbing season

Mt. Fuji became fully open to visitors on Wednesday, as the three remaining climbing routes opened on the Shizuoka side of the world heritage site straddling the prefecture and Yamanashi.

Together with the route on the Yamanashi Prefecture side, open since July 1, the paths on Japan's highest peak will be accessible to visitors through Sept. 10, according to the two prefectures.

Shizuoka's Subashiri route had been blocked by collapsed stone masonry near the top of the 3,776-meter volcanic mountain, but emergency repair work has facilitated its opening on the same day as the two other routes.

From this year, the two prefectures are asking all hikers going more than halfway up Mt. Fuji, to pay 1,000 yen ($9.20) to help protect the mountain, designated a UNESCO world cultural heritage site in 2013. Previously, only those who aimed for the top were asked to donate.

About half of visitors have made the payment in previous years. The prefectures said they now aim to raise the collection rate to about 70 percent by seeking donations from all hikers, irrespective of whether they intend to reach the summit or not.

In 2017, about 285,000 people climbed to the summit and to areas slightly below, according to the Environment Ministry.

