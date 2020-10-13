Ambulance makes wrong turn on expressway, delaying arrival at hospital; patient dies next day

A patient whose arrival at a hospital was delayed by 16 minutes after the ambulance he was in made a wrong turn on a Tokyo expressway later died, the Tokyo Fire Department said Monday.
According to the department, the seriously ill patient, a man in his 70s, was being transported from a hospital in Shinagawa Ward to one in Koto Ward at around 11:10 a.m. on Oct 7, Sankei Shimbun reported.
Instead of turning onto the Oi entrance of the Metropolitan Expressway’s Bayshore Route, the driver mistakenly took the Central Circular Route’s Chukan Oi-Minami entrance. The mistake caused a 16-minute delay in the patient’s arrival at the Koto Ward hospital.
The patient took a sudden turn for the worse during the trip and began vomiting blood in the ambulance. His condition quickly deteriorated and he died the next day.
A Tokyo Fire Department spokesman, Kiyotaka Kurosaki, released a public apology on Monday, stating, “This was an incident that should not have occurred, and I send my deepest apologies. We will take preventative measures to prevent similar incidents.”© Japan Today
2 Comments
smithinjapan
“This was an incident that should not have occurred, and I send my deepest apologies. We will take preventative measures to prevent similar incidents.”
Yeah... how many times have we heard this in the medical community, as patients die en route to hospitals in a nation that is supposed to have such great concern and care. I hope there is a substantial lawsuit in the works.
shogun36
I'm sure, that'll make up for the loss.....................