Ambulance makes wrong turn on expressway, delaying arrival at hospital; patient dies next day

A patient whose arrival at a hospital was delayed by 16 minutes after the ambulance he was in made a wrong turn on a Tokyo expressway later died, the Tokyo Fire Department said Monday.

According to the department, the seriously ill patient, a man in his 70s, was being transported from a hospital in Shinagawa Ward to one in Koto Ward at around 11:10 a.m. on Oct 7, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Instead of turning onto the Oi entrance of the Metropolitan Expressway’s Bayshore Route, the driver mistakenly took the Central Circular Route’s Chukan Oi-Minami entrance. The mistake caused a 16-minute delay in the patient’s arrival at the Koto Ward hospital.

The patient took a sudden turn for the worse during the trip and began vomiting blood in the ambulance. His condition quickly deteriorated and he died the next day.

A Tokyo Fire Department spokesman, Kiyotaka Kurosaki, released a public apology on Monday, stating, “This was an incident that should not have occurred, and I send my deepest apologies. We will take preventative measures to prevent similar incidents.”

