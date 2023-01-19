Ambulance workers struggle to find hospitals to admit patients for 4th consecutive week

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications says that ambulance crew struggled to find hospitals to admit patients for the fourth consecutive week.

During the week of Jan 9-15, 52 fire department headquarters nationwide reported record-breaking emergency calls for a fourth straight week, reaching 8,161 amid a rise in COVID-19 infections, Fuji TV reported Wednesday. Nearly 30% of the total, or 2,340 cases, involved patients believed to be infected with the coronavirus.

By region, Tokyo logged the highest number of ambulance transportation cases with 3,403 patients facing difficulty in hospital admittance. Next was Osaka with 676 cases and Yokohama third with 541 cases. The government data reveals that urban areas are more likely to be affected by the burden on the emergency care system.

