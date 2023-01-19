Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Ambulance workers struggle to find hospitals to admit patients for 4th consecutive week

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications says that ambulance crew struggled to find hospitals to admit patients for the fourth consecutive week. 

During the week of Jan 9-15, 52 fire department headquarters nationwide reported record-breaking emergency calls for a fourth straight week, reaching 8,161 amid a rise in COVID-19 infections, Fuji TV reported Wednesday. Nearly 30% of the total, or 2,340 cases, involved patients believed to be infected with the coronavirus.  

By region, Tokyo logged the highest number of ambulance transportation cases with 3,403 patients facing difficulty in hospital admittance. Next was Osaka with 676 cases and Yokohama third with 541 cases. The government data reveals that urban areas are more likely to be affected by the burden on the emergency care system.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

In our local area it runs around 17-18

refusals until an admitting hospital is located

Feel sorry for the ambulance staff here

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Remember when the govt built a few large-scale dedicated COVID facilities...and then shut them down after a few months? Boggles the mind.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Fashioning the Urban Life

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Hospitals and Clinics Welcoming Birth Partners

Savvy Tokyo

Tips for New English Teachers and ALTs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Fruit Picking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Intriguing, Immersive and International Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Savvy Tokyo Guide to Divorce in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan’s Whisky Region: Experience Chichibu’s Food and Malt

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Electronic Music Artists for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog