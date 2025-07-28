 Japan Today
Image: 撮るねっと/Pixta
national

American views mixed over use of 1945 atomic bombing on Japan: survey

4 Comments
WASHINGTON

Americans expressed mixed views on whether the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were justified, a survey by a U.S. research group showed Monday, signaling a possible change in the country's prevailing view that the attacks were necessary to bring a quick end to World War II.

The nationwide survey, conducted by Pew Research Center, revealed that 35 percent of American adults think using nuclear weapons in 1945 was justified, while 31 percent thought otherwise. A third said they are not sure.

Days before the 80th anniversary of the bombings, the survey found that the gap between those who support the atomic bombings and those who do not has narrowed, particularly because of signs that younger people's perceptions of the attacks have changed.

Among those aged 30 to 49, 34 percent believed the bombings were not justified, more than the 29 percent who said they were, while 36 percent reported being unsure.

In the 18 to 29 age group, the gap between those opposed to and those supporting the bombs' use widened to 44 percent against 27 percent.

In a similar survey carried out by the center a decade ago, 56 percent of Americans justified the use of the bombs. At the time, however, there was no "not sure" option.

The latest survey was conducted from June 2 to 8, with a total of 5,044 people responding out of 5,742 sampled.

By gender, it showed that 51 percent of men consider the use of the bombs justifiable while 25 percent did not. Among women, the figures were 20 percent and 36 percent.

The United States carried out the world's first-ever nuclear attack over Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and detonated a second atomic bomb above Nagasaki three days later. Japan surrendered six days after the Nagasaki bombing, bringing an end to World War II.

4 Comments
Learn from the past and move on!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The American views on any topic or subject will always be mixed. That is the way it is.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Don't forget that a lot of the answers to such a question would depend on how the person was taught about what happened. For example, if they were taught that the bombings saved tens of thousands of American lives, I'm sure more people would support it. When it's pointed out that had Japan not attacked Pearl Habor in the first place, the bombings might never have happened.

Likewise, I'm sure, with some Japanese teachers and historians claiming that Pearl Harbor was "self defense", I have no doubt most Japanese would not hesitate to show support for the attack. And also, regarding the atomic bombings, when they leave out Japan's atrocities completely and play innocent victim, absolutely everyone is, naturally, against what happened.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

The deliberate destruction of two civilian cities cannot be morally or ethically justified under any circumstances.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

