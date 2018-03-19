200 U.S. residents seek $1 bil in damages over Fukushima nuclear disaster

Some 200 U.S. residents filed a suit against Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO) and a U.S. firm seeking at least $1 billion to cover medical expenses related to radiation exposure suffered during the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, the utility said Monday.
The lawsuit was filed last Wednesday with U.S. federal courts in the Southern District of California and the District of Columbia by participants in the U.S. forces' Operation Tomodachi relief effort carried out in the wake of the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami that crippled TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
Many of the plaintiffs are suing TEPCO and the U.S. company, whose name was withheld by TEPCO, for the second time after a similar suit was rejected by the federal court in California in January.
They are seeking the establishment of a compensation fund of at least $1 billion to cover medical and other costs, the utility said.
The plaintiffs claim that the nuclear accident occurred due to improper design and management of the plant by TEPCO. They are also seeking compensation for physical and psychological damage suffered as a result of the disaster, said the utility.
In Operation Tomodachi, which began two days after the natural disasters, the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan and other U.S. military resources and personnel were deployed to deliver supplies and undertake relief efforts at the same time as three reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi complex suffered fuel meltdowns.© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Or basically they are each seeking $5,000,000 each. Isnt going to happen, and while TEPCO may have subsidiaries in the US that could be forced to pay out any judgement's, it's going to be years and years and years before anyone sees any money, IF at all!
Andrew Diseker
200 gold-diggers wanting a free lifetime ride for "psychological damages" so they're going after the deepest pockets. Disgusting. The only people who deserve anything are the ones who can prove their radiation exposure was strong enough to cause physical harm.
kurisupisu
The US navy had sailors swabbing the radioactive deck of an aircraft carrier reported on CNN without any protective clothing even though there had been explosions at the nuclear plant resulting in radioactive discharges.
SaikoPhysco
Sue the U.S. Government... they own you when you're in the Military and they put you in harms way. This lawsuit will, again, get nowhere and rightfully so.
OssanAmerica
Operation Tomodachi? Or Operation Dorobo? If this lawsuit sets a precedent, foreign allied nations will in the future reject any assistance from U.S. forces thereby affecting US strategic policy. Besides, TEPCO did not order these plaintiffs to the area. They have no authority to do so. The U.S. Navy did. One would think the Dept of the Navy has enough legal clout to quash this action.
MarkX
So why aren't they suing the US Navy for putting them in harms way and not explaining to them the risks. Or is that not the job of the US Navy, to go into dangerous and risky places? If they have suffered health concerns, come to Japan and get treated.
In these class action suits, if the plaintiffs lose do they have to pay damages? It seems in the US there are so many class action suits, but who pays the court and legal costs. This is more money siphoned away from the real victims of the nuclear crisis, the people of Tohoku.
darknuts
They should be suing the Navy, which you can't do. The Navy has no obligation to avoid putting thier people in harms way. It comes with military service. Could you imagine if every Iraq vet sued the Army for putting them in danger? Carriers go to danger zones all the time and people could get killed. If you don't like that, don't join the military.