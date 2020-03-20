Amusement parks to resume some operations

Some amusement park operators in Japan said Friday they will resume some of their operations that were temporarily suspended due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Seibu Railway Co, operator of Toshimaen in Tokyo's Nerima Ward, said it will resume operations Saturday at the amusement park and Seibuen Amusement Park in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo.
However, some indoor facilities such as haunted houses will continue to be closed, and events with large gatherings will be canceled.
Hand cleaner will be put into various places at the parks to fight the pneumonia-causing virus, and places that come into contact with hands will be regularly disinfected with alcohol, the operator said, adding visitors with a temperature of 37.5 C or higher will be banned from entry.
Legoland Japan Ltd said it will reopen some popular outdoor attractions such as roller coasters at its amusement park Legoland Japan and at Sea Life Nagoya aquarium, in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, from next Monday.
The operator said some attractions in confined spaces and some shows will continue to be suspended and business hours will be shortened.
To prevent mass infections, the company will measure visitors' body temperature at the entrance and ask its staff to wear masks.© KYODO
3 Comments
Login to comment
bearandrodent
Way too early. Amateurs playing with people’s lives.
Burning Bush
The infection hasn’t spread in Japan. Gonna have to get off the couch and turn off Netflix. Get back to work.
AlexBecu
Japan has done well during this pandemic. It shows it has something to teach the rest of the world in more ways then one.
Japan by default was a culture and society best to deal with such issues.
The experts and fear mongering trolls can't believe it! It's a shock to them!
Japan was supposed to be the 2nd worst hit place, they did not adopt the serious measures others have, did not result to fear mongering. Did not listen to the hate and foreign expert opinion which has failed in their own countries.
Japan took and follow its own unique path and its better off at dealing with this virus then the rest of the world combined.